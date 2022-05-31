IKEA India (part of the Ingka Group), Swedish home furnishings retailer, said on Tuesday it will launch its first store in the city, on June 22.

The large-format store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station, it said in a statement. IKEA India also announced Anje Heim as the Market Manager for the Karnataka market.

Heim said: “IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. IKEA Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements".

Spread over 12.2 acres, the 4,60,000 square feet IKEA Nagasandra store will feature over 7,000-plus affordable, good quality, sustainable and well-designed home furnishing IKEA products, the statement said.

The store will also house one of the largest children's play 'area 'Småland' along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies, it was stated.

IKEA started its e-commerce journey in Bengaluru, with a shopping website and an app in 2021.

Meanwhile, IKEA India started its online orders for Mumbai residents back in August 2019, making Mumbai the first Indian city where IKEA initiated online orders, and the second — after Hyderabad — where customers have access to IKEA's catalogue of products. IKEA's online deliveries cover the greater Mumbai region, including the cities of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.

Unlike the likes of Amazon, Flipkart, and local furniture competitors Pepperfry and Urban Ladder, IKEA does not offer free delivery to its customers. Instead, once has to pay a minimum Rs. 199 for delivery, with costs rising as the product weight does.