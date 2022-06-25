Technology News
loading

IKEA Gurugram Purchase Office to Relocate to Bengaluru From May 2023

IKEA opened its fourth store in India earlier this week.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 June 2022 05:24 IST
IKEA Gurugram Purchase Office to Relocate to Bengaluru From May 2023

IKEA India earlier announced to launch its first store in the Bengaluru

Highlights
  • Ikea is shifting its purchasing office from Gurugram to Bengaluru
  • Ikea wants its purchasing office to be near the other entities
  • Ikea is providing relocation support to its employees

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is shifting its purchasing office, which sources products for its global supply chain from India, from Gurugram to Bengaluru from May 1, 2023. Ikea, which has earlier this week opened its fourth store in India, wants its purchasing office to be near the other entities, said a company statement.

"With expanding business development, our outlook in India is positive and we want to be in close proximity to other IKEA entities (like Retail, Global Business Operations) and the many customers. To capture this opportunity, we are relocating our Gurgaon office to Bangalore from 1st May 2023," it said.

The company is providing relocation support to its employees, who opt to move to a Bengaluru under the "relocation policy". "If a co-worker chooses not to move to Bangalore, we will do our utmost to support them in finding job opportunities within IKEA such as IKEA retail India or other IKEA units outside India. It will follow the recruitment process and relocation support as per the relocation policy.

"If a co-worker will not be able to find a job within IKEA, we will support with external job coaching from our career transition service provider," it said.

Ikea has been sourcing products for its global supply chain from India since the 1970s.

The Swedish furniture retailer sources from industries, including textile, carpet, mattress, home accessories, plastic and metal products.

IKEA India (part of the Ingka Group) earlier announced to launch its first store in the Bengaluru on June 22. The large-format store is connected to the Nagasandra metro station, it said in a statement. IKEA India also announced Anje Heim as the Market Manager for the Karnataka market.

Spread over 12.2 acres, the 4,60,000 square feet IKEA Nagasandra store claims to feature over 7,000-plus affordable, good quality, sustainable and well-designed home furnishing IKEA products, the statement said.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ikea
BEST Launches Public Trial for E-Bikes at Key Bus Stops in Mumbai
NASA Puts Pysche Mission on Hold, Blames Late Delivery of Navigation Software

Related Stories

IKEA Gurugram Purchase Office to Relocate to Bengaluru From May 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Announces Release Date for Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek
  2. Chef Vikas Khanna Launches 'Phygital' NFT Collection of His Book
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro With MariSilicon X Chip Tipped to Launch in India by Mid-July
  4. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  5. RBI Orders to Limit Lending by Fintech Companies: All Details
  6. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  7. Asus ROG Phone 6 Renders Surface Online, India Launch Tipped
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  9. OnePlus Tipped to Unveil New TWS Earbuds, Smartwatch, Smart Band in Q3
  10. Poco F4 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Spots Rocket Impact Site on Moon, Says Research
  2. Chef Vikas Khanna Launches 'Phygital' NFT Collection of His Book
  3. NASA Puts Pysche Mission on Hold, Blames Late Delivery of Navigation Software
  4. IKEA Gurugram Purchase Office to Relocate to Bengaluru From May 2023
  5. BEST Launches Public Trial for E-Bikes at Key Bus Stops in Mumbai
  6. Crypto Exchange FTX Is in Talks to Acquire a Stake in BlockFi: Report
  7. Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch to Launch on June 27 With Up to 2 Weeks of Battery Life
  8. Indian Railways to E-Auction Assets for Commercial Earning, Non-Fare Revenue: Ashwini Vaishnaw
  9. C-DOT, Galore Networks Partner for Development of 5G RAN Products, Solutions
  10. Noise Expects to Make Its Revenue Double to Rs. 2,000 Crore in Current Fiscal Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.