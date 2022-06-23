Technology News
Flipkart Electronics Sale June 2022 Goes Live: Best Offers on Televisions, Appliances

Mi 5X Smart Android TV is available at discounted price of Rs. 31,999 on Flipkart.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 23 June 2022 02:12 IST
Photo Credit: Vu

Vu Premium 43-inch Smart Android TV (pictured) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 26,999

Highlights
  • Vu Premium Smart TV gets a display with 60Hz refresh rate
  • Samsung 198L refrigerator comes with 5-Star rating
  • The sale is live from June 23 to June 27

Flipkart Electronics Sale June 2022 will be live from June 23 till June 27 with deals and discounts on several electronics like TVs, Appliances, and more. The e-commerce platform is also offering 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions with the five-day long Flipkart Electronics Sale June 2022. We've picked the best deals on TVs and other electronics that you can get your hands on in the Flipkart Electronics Sale June 2022.

Flipkart Electronics Sale June 2022: Best offers on televisions

Vu Premium 108cm (43-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (Rs. 26,999)

Vu Premium 108cm (43-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at a discounted price of Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 45,000) on Flipkart during the Electronics Sale June 2022. Flipkart is also providing Exchange Offer of up to Rs. 11,600 as an additional discount on the Vu Premium 43-inch LED Smart Android TV. One can also avail a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Band Card. The television supports applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. The 43-inch display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Buy now at: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 45,000)

Mi 5X 108cm (43-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (Rs. 31,999)

Mi 5X 108cm (43-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at a discounted price of Rs. 31,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999) on Flipkart during the Electronics Sale June 2022. Those interested in the television can also avail the Exchange Offer provided by Flipkart of up to Rs. 8,000 as an additional discount. Flipkart is also offering a Rs. 2,000 discount on HDFC Credit or Debit Card EMI transactions. Mi 5X 43-inch LED Smart Android TV comes with Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision. The speakers on TV produce 30W sound output.

Buy now at: Rs. 31,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999)

Realme 80cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (Rs. 15,999)

Realme 80cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is available at a discounted price of Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999) during the Flipkart Electronics Sale June 2022. Customers can avail the Exchange Offer of up to Rs. 8,000 as an additional discount, while Flipkart is also offering a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Realme 80cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV comes with support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more. It also gets 24W sound output.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999

Flipkart Electronics Sale June 2022: Best offers on appliances

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC (Rs. 37,999)

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC is available on Flipkart with discounted price tag of Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 67,990) during the Flipkart Electronics Sale June 2022. Among other interesting deals, the e-commerce platform is offering a flat Rs. 1,000 discount on UPI transactions and a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card on purchasing Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC. Flipkart is not offering any Exchange Offer with it. The Voltas 1.5 Ton Split AC comes with Auto Restart feature and Sleep Mode that auto adjusts the temperature.

Buy now at: Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 67,990)

Samsung 198L Direct Cool Single Door 5 Star Refrigerator (Rs. 18,000)

Samsung 198L Direct Cool Single Door 5 Star Refrigerator is available at a discounted price of Rs. 18,000 (MRP Rs. 21,990) on Flipkart during the Electronics Sale June 2022. You can avail the Exchange Offer of up to Rs. 12,000 as an additional discount for the Samsung 198L Single Door refrigerator. The e-commerce platform is also offering a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. The Samsung refrigerator comes with 5-Star rating for energy savings of up to 55 percent. It also comes with a Base Drawer and in Camellia Blue colour.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,000 (MRP Rs. 21,990)

Onida 7kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (Rs. 13,490)

Onida 7kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is available at a discounted price of Rs. 13,490 (MRP Rs. 21,990) during the five-day long Electronics Sale 2022 on Flipkart. You can purchase the Onida washing machine with an Exchange Offer of up to Rs. 2,200 as an additional discount. Flipkart is also offering 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on HDFC Bank Cards. It is a fully automatic and top load washing machine with eight wash programs.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,490 (MRP Rs. 21,990)

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vu Premium LED Smart Android TV, Mi 5X LED Smart Android TV, Realme LED Smart Android TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Flipkart Sale, Sale, Flipkart Electronics Sale
