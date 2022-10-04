Technology News
Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Best Offers on Air Purifiers

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale is offering discounts over 60 percent on select air purifier models.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 October 2022 16:10 IST
Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Best Offers on Air Purifiers

HDFC Bank cardholders can avail 10 percent extra discount during the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 is already live for Plus members
  • The platform recently concluded the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale
  • Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale will end on October 8

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 is live for Flipkart Plus members, and the e-commerce platform is offering a range of discounts on various electronics and appliances during the ongoing sale. The company's Dussehra-themed sale follows its recently concluded Big Billion Days sale, and customers can take advantage of deep discounts on a range of products on the website. Ahead of the upcoming winter season, we've compiled a list of some of the best deals and offers on the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022.

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Top offers on air purifiers

Blue Star BS-AP490LAN Portable Room Air Purifier

During the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022, you can pick up the Blue Star BS-AP490LAN air purifier at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 19,990). It features a digital numeric indicator that displays the PM 2.5 level in the room, to track the process of air purification. The air purifier can cover an area of 800 square feet and comes with a Microbe Sterilise technology that is claimed to eliminate up to 99.7 percent of harmful microbes, while absorbing and deactivating microorganisms such as mold, dust mites, pollen, and bacteria.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Motorola AP 450 Portable Room Air Purifier

Available at a 55 percent discount during the ongoing sale, the Motorola AP 450 portable room air purifier can be purchased at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999). It comes with a HEPA antibacterial filter with activated carbon, and offers an air flow level of 450 CMH. It features a UVC and nano silver antibacterial filter that is claimed to kill harmful bacteria and viruses. The Motorola AP 450 air purifier covers an area of 550 square feet.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Honeywell Lite Indoor HAC20M1000W Portable Room Air Purifier

This air purifier from Honeywell is currently priced at Rs. 6,764 (MRP Rs. 19,990) during the ongoing sale. It is claimed to offer an air flow level of 210 cubic meters per hour (CMH) and features a HEPA filter that is claimed to offer up to 2,200 hours of use. The Honeywell Lite Indoor air purifier offers a coverage area of 250 square feet, according to the listing on Flipkart.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,764 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Voltas VAP26TWO Portable Room Air Purifier

If you are looking to purchase an affordable portable air purifier, the Voltas VAP26TWO air purifier can be purchased at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,990) during the ongoing Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022. It has a clean air delivery rate of 40 and comes with three fan speed options. The air purifier also comes with an AQI indicator and a remote control. It features a HEPA filter and filtration options include activated carbon, an anti-bacterial filter, an ioniser, and UV filtration. The Voltas VAP26TWO air purifier has a coverage area of 230 square feet and offers an air flow level of 160 CMH.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Philips AC1217/20 Portable Room Air Purifier

As part of the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022, the e-commerce platform has listed the Philips AC1217/20 portable air purifier at Rs. 11,450 (MRP Rs. 13,995). This Philips 1000i Series air purifier has a clean air delivery rate of up to 260 CMH and features a three-layer filtration system comprising NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon, and a pre-filter, which is claimed to pick up minute particles from the air. It has a coverage area of 672 square feet, according to the listing on Flipkart.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,450 (MRP Rs. 13,995)

Blue Star BS-AP490LAN Room Air Purifier

Blue Star BS-AP490LAN Room Air Purifier

  • KEY SPECS
Type Room
Filter Type HEPA, Cold Catalyst Filter, Activated Carbon
Coverage Area 490 sq ft
Air Flow Level 318 CMH
Power Consumption 88 W
Noise Level 29 dB
Honeywell Lite Indoor HAC20M1000W Room Air Purifier

Honeywell Lite Indoor HAC20M1000W Room Air Purifier

  • KEY SPECS
Type Room
Filter Type HEPA
Coverage Area 250 sq ft
Air Flow Level 210 cu.m/hr
Power Consumption 48 W
Philips AC 1217 Room Air Purifier

Philips AC 1217 Room Air Purifier

  • KEY SPECS
Type Room
Filter Type Activated Carbon
Coverage Area 672 sq ft
Air Flow Level 260 CMH
Power Consumption 50 W
Further reading: Flipkart sale, Big Dussehra Sale, Air Purifiers, Flipkart, Sale Offers
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Best Offers on Air Purifiers
