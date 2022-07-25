Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner was launched in India on Monday. The cord-free vacuum cleaner is equipped with features including laser dust detection, up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction, and a five-stage filtration system. Dyson V15 Detect features a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which generates up to 240 air watts of suction, according to the company. The vacuum cleaner is available for purchase via Amazon, the Dyson website, and Dyson Demo stores, and will be available in three colour options.

Dyson V15 Detect price in India

Dyson V15 Detect price in India has been set at an Rs. 65,900. The device is available for purchase via Amazon, the Dyson website, and Dyson Demo stores. The vacuum cleaner comes in three colour options —Iron, Nickel, and Yellow. The Amazon listing has priced the vacuum cleaner at Rs. 62,900 until Wednesday, as part of a Lightning Deal.

Dyson V15 Detect specifications

The cord-free Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner is claimed to offer up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction and houses a five-stage filtration system. The new vacuum cleaner also sports a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which is said to be able to generate up to 240 watts of suction.

The laser dust detection feature in the Dyson V15 Detect uses an angled green laser integrated into a cleaner head to reveal microscopic dust particles that can't be seen by the naked eye. The Dyson V15 Detect also houses Piezo sensors equipped to size and count dust matter. The V15 Detect comes with an LCD screen that displays the measure and count of the dust particles.

The Dyson V15 Detect also comes with de-tangling technology, allowing it to pick up long hair and pet hair with an anti-tangle conical brush bar. The company has also claimed that Dyson's fully sealed system can capture and seal in 99.99 percent of microscopic particles, including those that are as small as 0.3 microns, according to the company.

