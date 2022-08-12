Technology News
loading

Chinese Technology in Internet of Things Reportedly Poses New Threat to West

The US cyber security agency recently warned of critical vulnerabilities in Chinese-made GPS-enabled IoT devices in cars and motorcycles.

By ANI | Updated: 12 August 2022 11:24 IST
Chinese Technology in Internet of Things Reportedly Poses New Threat to West

MPs called on the British government to crack down on the use of Hikvision, Dahua surveillance equipment

Highlights
  • Hikvision, Dahua cameras are used in Uyghur concentration camps
  • US agency warned of vulnerabilities in Chinese GPS-enabled IoT devices
  • UK decided to ban China's Huawei from its 5G telecoms networks

As soon as the UK decided to ban China's telecommunication Huawei, from its 5G telecoms networks, the debate regarding the security threat from Chinese equipment again intensified in the mainstream. Recently, the British government has replaced security equipment provided by Chinese-owned tech companies at the offices of key government officials.

This comes after the MPs and peers called on the British government to crack down on the use of surveillance equipment from two Chinese companies, Hikvision and Dahua, which have already been blacklisted by Washington, Financial Post — an American-based publication reported.

However, there is one threat that has gone under the radar, the tiny components made by Chinese companies in devices connected by the Internet of Things.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has evolved from niche industrial applications to being ubiquitous in homes, offices and some vehicles. These technologies are great to help in our day-to-day life but it turns out to be data collectors which can be used by a hostile state such as China to influence, pressure or threaten an adversary, company or individual.

All these connected functions are enabled by tiny cellular IoT modules. Unlike semiconductors or 5G base stations, they are rarely marketed as complete products, which goes some way to explaining why the risk appears to have been lost on London and Washington.

According to the publication, CISA, the US cyber security agency, recently warned of critical vulnerabilities in Chinese-made GPS-enabled IoT devices in cars and motorcycles. They were found to contain hard-coded admin passwords and other flaws that would not only allow Chinese suppliers to monitor the location of these devices remotely but to potentially cut off the fuel supply while vehicles were in motion.

Meanwhile, Professor Fraser Sampson, Commissioner for the Retention and Use of Biometric Material and Surveillance Camera Commissioner welcomed the UK's move to replace the Chinese surveillance system.

He told Asian Lite that other government departments would review their existing systems and will consider the clauses suggested by him in procuring surveillance and security equipment.

Sampson is an expert in criminal justice and national chair of the Association of Police and Crime Chief Executives. He said that the market is flooded with privately owned and unregulated recording devices like dash cams, mobile phones, video doorbells, etc.

"We don't need these many CCTV cameras in our public places. We simply need a system to compile the content and edit to make it useful for the security purpose," he said.

Other rights groups are campaigning for Hikvision and Dahua to be banned in the UK due to the companies' involvement in the Chinese state's repression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China. Hikvision and Dahua cameras are used in concentration camps throughout the Uyghur region. Both companies have contracts worth at least $1.2 billion (roughly Rs. 9,600 crore) for 11 separate, large-scale surveillance projects across the region.

Chinese authorities have detained up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities in internment camps since 2017, according to numerous investigative reports by researchers, think tanks and foreign media.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Internet of Things, IoT, Internet of Things (IoT)
Samsung Boss Lee Jae-Yong Receives Presidential Pardon in Bribery, Embezzlement Cases

Related Stories

Chinese Technology in Internet of Things Reportedly Poses New Threat to West
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  2. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  3. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  7. Vivo V25 Pro Will Be Launched in India on August 17: Details
  8. Here Are the Global Launch Timings for Spider-Man Remastered on PC
  9. China Terms $52 Billion US CHIPS And Science Act Threat to Trade: Details
  10. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Tab G62 With Android 12, 4GB RAM Listed on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  2. Google Pixel 6a Display Can Run at 90Hz, But May Not Actually Support Higher Refresh Rate: Report
  3. Chinese Technology in Internet of Things Reportedly Poses New Threat to West
  4. Samsung Boss Lee Jae-Yong Receives Presidential Pardon in Bribery, Embezzlement Cases
  5. Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ Upgrade May Arrive Sooner Than Expected, Here’s What We Know
  6. FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Trailer Revealed: FUT Moments Mode, Crossplay, and More
  7. US Lawmakers Question Federal Regulator About Tesla Crashes, Safety Probes
  8. Apple Said to Be Expecting to Sustain iPhone Sales in 2022 as Market Slows
  9. Twitter May Fail to Fight Election Misinformation, Voting Rights Experts Say
  10. NASA's First Set of Small Satellites for SunRISE Mission Ready to Detect, Track Hazardous Space Weather Events
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.