Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 has entered its 'Extra Happiness Days Sale' phase. This period brings ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Citi Bank customers an instant discount of up to 10 percent on their purchases. There are additional exchange offers and No-Cost EMI offers available to further sweeten the deal. Here we have picked out some of the best deals available on large home appliances. There is a wide range of products from brands like Samsung, LG, Bajaj, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best offers on large appliances

LG 190L Single Door Refrigerator (Rs. 15,990)

This single-door refrigerator from LG comes with a storage capacity of 190 litres. It has a 4-star energy efficiency rating and can function without a stabiliser. The refrigerator is fitted with two toughened glass shelves. It also features a freezer with a capacity of 22.5 litres. You can currently get your hands on this LG refrigerator with a 33 percent discount. Swapping an older refrigerator can also get you an up to Rs. 12,000 discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 23,899)

LG FHM1207SDL Front Load Washing Machine (Rs. 28,990)

The LG FHM1207SDL is a fully-automatic front-loading washing machine that has received a 38 percent discount during this festive season sale. The available exchange offer can further bring its price down by up to Rs. 6,510. This washing machine has a capacity of 7kg and a 5-star energy efficiency rating. There are also 10 wash programmes to take care of your different washing needs.

Buy now at: Rs. 28,990) (MRP Rs. 46,990)

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro (Rs. 25,999)

Amazon is currently selling the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro with a 35 percent discount. This robot vacuum cleaner is designed to offer both sweeping and mopping functionalities. The featured LDS laser navigation system can accurately scan up to 10 metres to create reliable cleaning routes. It packs a 5,200mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to 185 square metres before needing a charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Samsung 28L SlimFry Convection Microwave Oven (Rs. 11,590)

You can get your hands on the Samsung 28L SlimFry convection microwave oven for a discounted price of Rs. 11,590 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. The SlimFry technology allows you to fry your food with only a touch of oil. Furthermore, its Tandoor technology can simulate the conditions of a tandoor and enables it to heat up to 200 degrees Celsius. It is also programmed with an Auto Cook menu with presets for several Indian recipes.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,590 (MRP Rs. 16,990)

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Water Heater (Rs. 5,599)

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo water heater with a 15-litre capacity has received a massive 57 percent price cut during the Amazon sale. It has a BEE energy efficiency rating of 4 stars. This water heater is equipped with copper bars for efficient and long-lasting performance. Furthermore, it features a special inner tank coating to prevent corrosion and rusting. This water heater from Bajaj is said to be capable of withstanding pressure up to 8 bar and makes it ideal for installation in high-rise buildings.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,599 (MRP Rs. 13,150)

V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB Water Purifier (Rs. 7,999)

This model of V-Guard Zenora water purifier has a capacity of 7 litres. It features a 7-stage purification system that includes long-lasting filters with an RO membrane and an ultra-fine UF Membrane. There is also a mineral balancer that keeps the pH levels of the water in check. This water purifier has received a 39 percent discount during the ongoing Amazon festive season sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 13,049)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.