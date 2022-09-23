Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Large Appliances

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is currently live for both Prime and non-Prime members. There are great deals, offers, and discounts on the e-commerce platform that you can find on a wide range of large appliances. The range includes ACs, refrigerators, kitchen and home appliances such as vacuum cleaners, air fryer, and water purifiers. Amazon is currently offering up to 70 percent discount on these appliances. Customers can also use SBI credit and debit cards to get up to 10 percent additional instant discount.

Amazon has yet to announce the last date for its festive season sale. Here is a list of some of the best deals that you can find on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer (Rs. 6,999)

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer can be purchased at a price of Rs. 6,999 after a massive discount of 53 percent on its MRP. If you apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card, you can get a Rs. 300 discount and rewards worth Rs. 2,200. If you are a Prime member, You can also avail Rs. 400 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. It comes with an OLED display, 8 presets, app as well as Google Assistant voice control.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,999 (MRP: 14,999)

Voltas Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star (Rs. 34,999)

Voltas Inverter Split AC (1.5 Ton 5 Star) is currently listed at a price of Rs. 34,999. You can get a flat Rs. 1,500 instant discount by making a transaction with an SBI credit card. There is also an exchange offer that will get you an off on the product up to Rs. 3,940. If you apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card, you can get a Rs. 300 discount and rewards worth Rs. 2,200.

Buy now at: Rs. 34,999 (MRP: 73,990)

Bosch Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Rs. 34,990)

Bosch fully automatic front load washing machine is an 8kg offering that comes with 5-star rating, inverter touch control, and Heater Silver. It can be purchased at a price of Rs. 34,990. Other ways to miminise your purchase amount include a flat Rs. 1,500 instant discount by making a transaction with an SBI credit card, an exchange offer that can fetch up to Rs. 4,200, and Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card that offers Rs. 300 discount as well as rewards worth Rs. 2,200.

Buy now at: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 58,490)

LG Convection Microwave Oven (Rs. 14,990)

The LG Convection Microwave Oven is currently available at a price of Rs. 14,990. There is a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,000) on SBI debit card transactions. The Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card is also available as an option to maximise your discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 22,099)

Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro (Rs. 25,999)

The Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro can be purchased at a price of Rs. 25,999. There is a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,750) on SBI debit card transactions. It comes with a 5,200mAh battery, next-gen LDS laser navigation, and Alexa as well as Google Assistant support.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

AmazonBasics Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner (Rs. 3,299)

The AmazonBasics wet and dry vacuum cleaner is currently available at a price of Rs. 3,299. There is a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,000) on SBI debit card transactions. You can also pay using Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card that will give Rs. 300 off and rewards with Rs. 2,200.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,299 (MRP Rs. 7,000)

Kent Supreme RO+UF Water Purifier (Rs. 13,249)

The Kent Supreme RO+UF water purifier comes with RO + UF + TDS Control + UV in the tank, and has a storage capacity of 8 litres. It can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 3,249. You can maximise your savings by making a transaction via SBI debit card and a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,000).

Buy now at: 13,249 (MRP Rs. 19,500)

