Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 has entered its second week in India in a new 'Happiness Upgrade Days' avatar. The yearly sale brings discounts on a wide variety of electronics and appliances. Amazon has also associated with different banks to offer additional instant discounts on purchases made using their cards. Besides this, the e-commerce giant is also offering Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts. Exchange offers and EMI options are also available. If you're concerned about air pollution levels, you can consider our list of the best deals on air purifiers, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days Sale: Top offers on air purifiers

Coway Professional Air Purifier

During the Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, Coway Professional Air Purifier is listed for Rs. 11,990. Interested customers can avail of a flat instant discount of up to Rs. 250 for purchases using Rupay cards. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options beginning at Rs. 1,998 per month. It features touch controls and the Coway air purifier will automatically adjust the speed of the air based on the indoor air quality. It also includes a filter replacement indicator.

Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier

The AC1215/2 air purifier by Philips is now selling at Rs. 8,999 during the ongoing Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. Interested customers can avail of Rs. 300 cashback and welcome rewards by paying through their Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. Further, there is an instant discount of up to Rs. 250 for payments using Rupay debit cards. The Philips AC1215/20 has an H13 grade True HEPA filter and offers touch controls. It is claimed to purify a standard room in just 12 minutes with a CADR of 270 m3/hour. It comes in a White shade.

Sharp Air Purifier FP-F40E-W

This electric purifier by Sharp can be grabbed for Rs. 9,890, down from the MRP 16,500 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Additionally, customers will get an instant discount of Rs. 300 apart from welcome bonuses for purchases using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 1,648. This Sharp Air Purifier FP-F40E-W features an H-14 grade HEPA filter and it works on a dual purification method to remove different kinds of pollutants. It has touch controls and is made of ABS material.

Proscenic A8 SE Air Purifier

The Proscenic A8 SE Air Purifier with HEPA filter is listed for a discounted price of Rs.7,990 in the festival sale. Additionally, Amazon is providing a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 250. Furthermore, users can avail of discounts for Rupay debit card transactions and payments through Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. The Proscenic A8 SE features touch controls and it is compatible with the app. The air purifier creates a minimum sound of 28dB and supports voice-based commands through Alexa and Google Home.

Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier

Amazon is currently offering this portable air purifier by Dyson with a price tag of Rs. 27, 900. There is also a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,750 for payments through Citi Credit cards and non-EMI transactions. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,325. The Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier has a HEPA filter and offers Wi-Fi connectivity. It supports Alexa and Google assistant allowing hands-free assistance for users.

