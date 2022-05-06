Technology News
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best Deals on Home Appliances

Amazon is offering 10 percent discounts on purchases using ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and RBL Bank cards and EMI transactions.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 6 May 2022 19:04 IST
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best Deals on Home Appliances

Amazon is giving discount coupons for some products

Highlights
  • Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is now live for all users
  • There are no-cost EMI options on select bank cards
  • The Amazon Summer Sale 2022 will conclude on May 8

Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is currently live in India and will go on till May 8. A slew of home appliances and products including air conditioners, washing machines, and refrigerators are available at discounted prices during the sale. Amazon is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent for purchases using SBI, ICICI, RBL bank cards and EMIs. Other offers include no-cost EMI options, Amazon coupons and exchange offers. Here are our top picks for the best deals on home appliances on Amazon right now. Interested buyers can also compare prices on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 before making a purchase.

Samsung 700 L

Amazon has listed the Samsung 700 L refrigerator for Rs. 80,940. Customers also get an Rs. 5,000 discount coupon that reduces the price to Rs. 75,940. Further, Amazon is offering up to Rs. 1,500 off on purchases via the Kotak Bank, RBL Bank credit card EMIs. Interested buyers can also avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,250 on ICICI bank credit card non-EMI transactions. You can also exchange your existing model to get an additional discount of up to Rs. 10,500. This inverter frost-free refrigerator has a side-by-side design. It has a door alarm and is available in a Gentle Silver Matt shade.

Buy now at: Rs. 75,940 (MRP 80,940)

 

Haier 570 L

This refrigerator by Haier is listed with a price tag of Rs. 60,990. There is also an Amazon coupon for an additional discount of Rs. 5,000. You can also exchange your existing refrigerator to get an additional discount of up to Rs. 6,000. The Haier 570 L inverter refrigerator comes in a silver shade and offers an auto-defrost function. It has a capacity of 570 litres. The side by side door refrigerator features a digital control panel and comes with glass shelves.

Buy now at: Rs. 55,990 (MRP Rs. 76,990)

 

AmazonBasics 564L

The AmazonBasics 564 L side by side door refrigerator is available during the Amazon sale with a discounted price tag of Rs. 48,499. Customers using an ICICI Bank and RBL Bank credit card with EMI transactions can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,500 and up to 1,250 respectively. There is also an exchange discount of up to Rs. 4,050 that you can get instead of your old refrigerator. The refrigerator comes in a Black colour option with a water dispenser and auto defrost technology. It features a built-in LED display panel to control temperature settings.

Buy now at: Rs. 48,499

 

LG 687 L

The LG 689 L frost-free refrigerator falls under the premium segment and is listed with a price of Rs. 89,500 (MRP Rs. 1,111,90) during the Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can also avail a coupon discount of Rs. 5,000. Also, customers paying via Amazon Pay can avail of Rs. 3,000 cashback. The LG 689 L frost-free refrigerator has linear side by side doors and comes in Platinum Silver colour with features like Wi-Fi control and door lock. It has multi-digital sensors as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 84,500 (MRP Rs. 1,111,90)

 

LG 1.5-ton four-star dual inverter split AC

LG 1.5-ton four-star dual inverter split air conditioner is currently down to Rs. 38,990 during Amazon's Summer Sale 2022. Amazon is also offering an Rs. 1,000 discount coupon that further reduces the price to Rs. 37,990. It is also available for a maximum of Rs. 5,270 exchange discount. It has a noise level of 26dB and offers features like auto clean and fast cooling. It has Dehumidifiers to reduce excess moisture from the air.

Buy now at: Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 38,990)

 

Panasonic 1.5-ton five-star inverter split AC

The Amazon sale has brought this air conditioner by Panasonic at Rs. 42,990 (MRP Rs. 54,500). You can also get a coupon discount of Rs. 2,000. Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 5,270 exchange discount. This Wi-Fi air conditioner is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant via smart voice controls. It works without a stabiliser and offers customised sleep profiles as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 40,990 (MRP Rs. 54,500)

 

Samsung 253 L

Samsung's refrigerator with a 253-litre capacity is available on Amazon at Rs. 24,490, though customers can get an additional Rs. 750 discount by applying a coupon. The e-commerce website is also offering an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 3,500. Samsung 253 L three-star refrigerator feature double doors and has a full-sized freezer-on top. It comes with one year warranty and features a digital display with a sliding shelf.

Buy now at: Rs. 23,740 (MRP Rs. 24490)

 

Whirlpool 1.5-ton three-star inverter split AC

This air conditioner from Whirlpool is available at Rs. 32,990 during the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale 2022. You can also get an additional discount of up to Rs. 5,270 when exchanging it with your old model. Further, there is a coupon discount of Rs. 1,000. The split AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms and has a copper condenser coil. Dust filter and dehumidifier are the other major highlights.

Buy now at: Rs. 31,990 (MRP Rs. Rs. 32,990)

 
Amazon Summer Sale May 2022, Amazon, Amazon Summer Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon India, Home Appliances, Refrigerators, Air Conditioner, Whirlpool, Samsung, LG, Haier, Panasonic
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best Deals on Home Appliances
