Video Game Enthusiast Aleksandr Agapitov Quietly Builds $3 Billion Payments Powerhouse

Aleksandr Agapitov's company Xsolla allows video game producers to sell in-game digital items.

By Scott Carpenter, Bloomberg | Updated: 19 April 2022 14:13 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Xsolla is one of the leading players in the $135 billion video game payments industry

Highlights
  • Xsolla was founded by Aleksandr Agapitov in 2005
  • Xsolla lets game producers sell in-game digital items for a 5 percent cut
  • Xsolla could seek a valuation of as much as $3 billion to go public

Aleksandr Agapitov is little known inside video gaming circles, let alone the business world. Yet his company is one of the leading players in the $135 billion (roughly Rs. 10,30,040 crore) video game payments industry, in which gamers spend real money to acquire virtual items.

Xsolla, which Agapitov founded in 2005, allows video game producers to sell in-game digital items -- such as “skins” that change a character's appearance or virtual pets -- in exchange for about a 5 percent cut of the sales. Its clients include some of the hottest companies in the industry, including Epic Games, Valve and Roblox, whose platform is a hit with children. He owns 100 percent of the company, which brought in nearly $100 million (roughly Rs. 760 crore) last year.

Two investment banks estimated last year that Xsolla could seek a valuation of as much as $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,890 crore) if it were to go public, according to documents seen by Bloomberg.

Even so, he's in no rush to do so. Agapitov, 38, who was born in Russia and moved to Los Angeles at age 25, said he enjoys the freedom that comes with not having to answer to shareholders. His goal is to return the company to 40 percent annual sales growth, up from 25 percent now.

“I just like to help game developers make more money,” he said in an interview. “Wonderful innovations come from video games.”

Digital in-game revenues comprised more than three-quarters of all revenue generated by the $180 billion (roughly Rs. 13,73,110 crore) global video game market last year, according to data provider Newzoo.

“There's a desire to monetize beyond that initial purchase price,” especially for free-to-play games, said Julianne Harty, a gaming analyst at Newzoo.

Metaverse Project

In February, Agapitov launched a metaverse-based project called X.LA. It seeks to do for those who build things in the metaverse what Xsolla does for video game developers: give them a monetary incentive to create.

The work requires hardwiring the codes and blockchain technology that underpin the metaverse, and Agaptiov brought a team of Xsolla employees with him to do it. If successful, a person who develops a part of the metaverse could get a “reward” in the form of virtual currency whenever other users visit that location.

“As in any other industry, it's about how to get funded, how you get paid, how to find new customers, and how to engage with your customers,” Agapitov said.

Agapitov grew up in the city of Perm, about 1,127 kilometres east of Moscow. He studied math and computer science at a local university, but dropped out to spend more time with his girlfriend and to make money doing odd jobs. Around the same time, he combined his interest in early online payment systems with his love of video games. The result was Xsolla, which he moved to California in 2009 after attracting the interest of some big clients.

Xsolla has over 700 ways gamers can make in-game purchases, from using Visa and PayPal to regional options such as China's WeChat Pay and Paytm.

“What I'm trying to do is like Shopify for video games,” he said.

© 2022 Bloomberg LP

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
