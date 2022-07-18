Technology News
Xbox Ultimate Game Sale: Best Deals on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale will be live until July 31.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 18 July 2022 15:55 IST
Xbox Ultimate Game Sale: Best Deals on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 is listed for Rs. 1,599

Highlights
  • Xbox Ultimate Game Sale is offering discounts up to 80 percent off
  • The sale began July 15, is scheduled to run until July 31
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available at Rs. 2,625

Xbox has launched its annual summer sale — the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale — offering discounts up to 80 percent off on select games across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The sale is live at the time of writing, and is scheduled to run until July 31, offering promotions through the Microsoft Store for PC and Xbox. Gamers can claim offers on acclaimed titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, coming in with a 60 percent price drop, while new entries like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets a 25 percent discount.

The sales are also subject to Xbox exclusives, namely Halo: Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, receiving 33 percent and 20 percent off, respectively. For your convenience, we have listed below some of the best deals to consider on both PC and console, and they can be accessed from the official Xbox promotional page.

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale — best deals on Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X games

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,599.60 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

FIFA 22 at Rs. 599.85 — 85 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at Rs. 2,624.25 — 25 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition at Rs. 2,000 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Quarry at Rs. 2,679.33 — 33 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection at Rs. 1,709.70 — 70 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at Rs. 1,999.50 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Halo Infinite: Campaign at Rs. 2,679.33 — 33 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition at Rs. 3,199.19 — 20 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Forza Horizon 5 Review: Everything You Love, in Mexico

Outer Worlds at Rs. 874.75 — 75 percent discount (NEW LOW)

It Takes Two - Digital Version at Rs. 1,000 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Batman: Arkham Collection at Rs. 1,200 — 70 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Batman: Arkham Knight Review - Dark Knight Rises?

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale — best deals on PC games

DRAGON QUEST® XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition at Rs 1624.35 — 35 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Outer Worlds at Rs 986.70 — 67 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate at Rs. 1,224.65 — 65 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

No Man's Sky at Rs. 1,624.50 — 50 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Psychonauts 2 Review: Cult Hit Follow-Up Is Just as Zany, Goofy, and Eclectic

Psychonauts 2 at Rs. 1,999.50 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
FIFA 22

FIFA 22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Improved goalkeepers
  • Better ball physics
  • More realistic crosses and passes
  • Create a Club returns
  • Bad
  • Arcade shots
  • Defensive aggression overreach
  • AI rubber-banding
  • FUT pay-to-win behaviour ignored
  • Volta is over-the-top
  • No story mode at all
  • Still no cross-play
  • Sluggish menus
Read detailed EA SPORTS FIFA 22 review
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series FIFA
PEGI Rating 3+
Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Zany, goofy, and eclectic
  • Hand-drawn visual aesthetic
  • Embraces heavy ideas
  • Smartly presents concepts
  • Doesn't talk down to audience
  • Special gameplay settings for kids
  • NPC chatter is a bonus treat
  • Included with Xbox Game Pass
  • Bad
  • Narrative conflicts with gameplay loop
  • Platforming bits aren't innovative
  • Environmental bug
Read detailed Xbox Psychonauts 2 review
Genre Platformer
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Psychonauts
PEGI Rating 7+
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Stadia, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
The Quarry

The Quarry

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Dishonored

Dishonored

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Dishonored
PEGI Rating 18+
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform GeForce Now, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
PEGI Rating 16+
It Takes Two

It Takes Two

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 12+
The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Solid gameplay
  • Fun Story Mode
  • Expansive customization options
  • Great fighter roster that's well balanced
  • Bad
  • Confusing currency system
  • Gameplay can be grinding at times
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Mortal Kombat 11 review
Genre Fighting
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Mortal Kombat
PEGI Rating 18+
