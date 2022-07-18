Xbox has launched its annual summer sale — the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale — offering discounts up to 80 percent off on select games across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The sale is live at the time of writing, and is scheduled to run until July 31, offering promotions through the Microsoft Store for PC and Xbox. Gamers can claim offers on acclaimed titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, coming in with a 60 percent price drop, while new entries like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets a 25 percent discount.

The sales are also subject to Xbox exclusives, namely Halo: Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, receiving 33 percent and 20 percent off, respectively. For your convenience, we have listed below some of the best deals to consider on both PC and console, and they can be accessed from the official Xbox promotional page.

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale — best deals on Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X games

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,599.60 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

FIFA 22 at Rs. 599.85 — 85 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at Rs. 2,624.25 — 25 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition at Rs. 2,000 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Quarry at Rs. 2,679.33 — 33 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection at Rs. 1,709.70 — 70 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at Rs. 1,999.50 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Halo Infinite: Campaign at Rs. 2,679.33 — 33 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition at Rs. 3,199.19 — 20 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Forza Horizon 5 Review: Everything You Love, in Mexico

Outer Worlds at Rs. 874.75 — 75 percent discount (NEW LOW)

It Takes Two - Digital Version at Rs. 1,000 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Batman: Arkham Collection at Rs. 1,200 — 70 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Batman: Arkham Knight Review - Dark Knight Rises?

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale — best deals on PC games

DRAGON QUEST® XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition at Rs 1624.35 — 35 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Outer Worlds at Rs 986.70 — 67 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate at Rs. 1,224.65 — 65 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

No Man's Sky at Rs. 1,624.50 — 50 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Psychonauts 2 Review: Cult Hit Follow-Up Is Just as Zany, Goofy, and Eclectic

Psychonauts 2 at Rs. 1,999.50 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)