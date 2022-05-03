Xbox May the 4th Sale 2022 is currently live and brings up to 80 percent discount on Star Wars games. This sale commemorates this year's Star Wars Day, which is celebrated on May 4 — because May the Fourth sounds like May the Force be with you — by fans of the Star Wars franchise. This sale will last until Thursday, May 5 for the Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One, and includes games from every Xbox era ever. There are several Star Wars games on the Xbox online store that are available at reduced prices, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Battlefront, Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic, and more.

You can head on to the official Xbox promotional page to check out the full list of Star Wars that are currently available at a discount. Here are some of the best deals on offer.

Xbox Star Wars May the 4th Sale 2022 best deals

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition at Rs. 375 — 75 percent discount

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition at Rs. 500 — 80 percent discount

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,197 — 70 percent discount

Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic at Rs. 249.50 — 50 percent discount

Star Wars: Squadrons at Rs. 625 — 75 percent discount

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Season 2 Bundle at Rs. 909.30 — 30 percent discount

Several add-on packs for the Pinball FX3 - Star Wars Pinball are also available at a cut-price.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed at Rs. 280 — 75 percent discount

Xbox's Star Wars May the 4th Sale is now live — and ends Thursday, May 5.