Xbox Star Wars May the 4th Sale Discounts Battlefront, Jedi: Fallen Order, More

Xbox May the 4th Sale 2022 will last until Thursday, May 5.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 3 May 2022 16:41 IST
Xbox Star Wars May the 4th Sale Discounts Battlefront, Jedi: Fallen Order, More

Photo Credit: Electronic Arts

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been marked down to Rs. 872.50 for the sale

Highlights
  • Star Wars games on Xbox currently offer up to an 80 percent discount
  • There are discounts on Pinball FX3 - Star Wars Pinball add-on packs
  • Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition is available for Rs. 500

Xbox May the 4th Sale 2022 is currently live and brings up to 80 percent discount on Star Wars games. This sale commemorates this year's Star Wars Day, which is celebrated on May 4 — because May the Fourth sounds like May the Force be with you — by fans of the Star Wars franchise. This sale will last until Thursday, May 5 for the Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One, and includes games from every Xbox era ever. There are several Star Wars games on the Xbox online store that are available at reduced prices, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Battlefront, Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic, and more.

You can head on to the official Xbox promotional page to check out the full list of Star Wars that are currently available at a discount. Here are some of the best deals on offer.

Xbox Star Wars May the 4th Sale 2022 best deals

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition at Rs. 375 — 75 percent discount

Star Wars Battlefront Review

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition at Rs. 500 — 80 percent discount

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Review

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,197 — 70 percent discount

Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic at Rs. 249.50 — 50 percent discount

Star Wars: Squadrons at Rs. 625 — 75 percent discount

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Season 2 Bundle at Rs. 909.30 — 30 percent discount
Several add-on packs for the Pinball FX3 - Star Wars Pinball are also available at a cut-price.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed at Rs. 280 — 75 percent discount

Xbox's Star Wars May the 4th Sale is now live — and ends Thursday, May 5.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Great visuals
  • Fantastic sound design
  • Epic moments
  • Bad
  • Weak gunplay
  • Lacks content to justify full price
  • Erratic net code
Read detailed Electronic Arts Star Wars Battlefront review
Genre Shooter
Platform PS4, Xbox One, PC
Series Star Wars
PEGI Rating 16+
Star Wars Battlefront 2

Star Wars Battlefront 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Galactic Assault is fun
  • Looks great
  • Bad
  • Predictable single-player
  • Mercenary micro-transactions
  • Abysmal in-game economy and player progression
  • You don’t get what you pay for
Read detailed Electronic Arts Star Wars Battlefront 2 review
Genre Sports
Platform PC, PS4, Xbox One
Series Star Wars
PEGI Rating 16+
Star Wars: Squadrons

Star Wars: Squadrons

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Simulation
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Star Wars
PEGI Rating 12+
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo DS, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii, PlayStation 2 (PS2), PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation Portable (PSP), Xbox 360, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

Further reading: Xbox, Xbox May the 4th Sale 2022, Star Wars, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, XBox 360

Further reading: Xbox, Xbox May the 4th Sale 2022, Star Wars, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, XBox 360
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Google Sacks Another AI Researcher, After Internal Battle Over Chip Design Research

