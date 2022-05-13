Xbox Series X restock is happening today in India. In a rare move, Amazon has revealed that the Xbox Series X will be available for pre-order in the country today at 12pm (noon). The pre-orders of the Xbox Series X are notably going live at the time when Sony is once again making its PlayStation 5 consoles and bundles available in the country for pre-order. Xbox Series X was launched back in November 2020 globally, alongside Xbox Series S, as Microsoft's latest gaming consoles. It comes in a svelte tower PC-like design and is based on the Xbox velocity architecture.

Xbox Series X pre-orders in India

Amazon has revealed on its video game home page and the dedicated Series S/X page that the Xbox Series X will be available for pre-orders in India from 12pm (noon) on Friday. It is unclear whether the console will also go on pre-orders through other channels. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Microsoft for clarity on that front and will update this article when the company responds.

Considering supply constraints, just a few Xbox Series X units are likely to be available for pre-orders. It is, therefore, recommended to log in on the e-commerce site on time to secure your order.

Since its debut in late 2020, Microsoft has rarely publicly revealed any details about Xbox Series X restocks in the country. The sales channels for the latest Xbox console have also remained silent about its availability most of the times. This is unlike the case of PlayStation 5 where we regularly get pre-order details through its sales channels, as well as Sony Centre's official ShopAtSC website.

In October 2020, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said in an interview that the initial Xbox Series X/S pre-orders in India that took place in September of that year sold out instantly. He added: "We've hardly ever sold consoles in markets like that before," without revealing the exact number of units sold.

Xbox Series X price in India

Xbox Series X price in India has been set at Rs. 49,990. In contrast, the Xbox Series S, which is available much easily, is priced at Rs. 34,990.

