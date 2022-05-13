Technology News
Xbox Series X India Restock: Amazon to Take Pre-Orders at 12pm Noon Today

Xbox Series X price in India is set at Rs. 49,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 May 2022 11:12 IST
Xbox Series X India Restock: Amazon to Take Pre-Orders at 12pm Noon Today

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Series X has been facing supply constraints ever since launch

Highlights
  • Xbox Series X debuted in the country in 2020
  • Microsoft normally doesn't reveal pre-order details in India
  • Xbox Series X pre-orders are going live alongside PS5's

Xbox Series X restock is happening today in India. In a rare move, Amazon has revealed that the Xbox Series X will be available for pre-order in the country today at 12pm (noon). The pre-orders of the Xbox Series X are notably going live at the time when Sony is once again making its PlayStation 5 consoles and bundles available in the country for pre-order. Xbox Series X was launched back in November 2020 globally, alongside Xbox Series S, as Microsoft's latest gaming consoles. It comes in a svelte tower PC-like design and is based on the Xbox velocity architecture.

Xbox Series X pre-orders in India

Amazon has revealed on its video game home page and the dedicated Series S/X page that the Xbox Series X will be available for pre-orders in India from 12pm (noon) on Friday. It is unclear whether the console will also go on pre-orders through other channels. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Microsoft for clarity on that front and will update this article when the company responds.

Considering supply constraints, just a few Xbox Series X units are likely to be available for pre-orders. It is, therefore, recommended to log in on the e-commerce site on time to secure your order.

Since its debut in late 2020, Microsoft has rarely publicly revealed any details about Xbox Series X restocks in the country. The sales channels for the latest Xbox console have also remained silent about its availability most of the times. This is unlike the case of PlayStation 5 where we regularly get pre-order details through its sales channels, as well as Sony Centre's official ShopAtSC website.

In October 2020, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said in an interview that the initial Xbox Series X/S pre-orders in India that took place in September of that year sold out instantly. He added: "We've hardly ever sold consoles in markets like that before," without revealing the exact number of units sold.

Xbox Series X price in India

Xbox Series X price in India has been set at Rs. 49,990. In contrast, the Xbox Series S, which is available much easily, is priced at Rs. 34,990.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Microsoft Xbox Series X

Microsoft Xbox Series X

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Really powerful
  • Delivers constant 4K 60fps
  • Reduced loading times
  • Great backward compatibility
  • Support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • Network transfer feature
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over Xbox One X at launch
  • Proprietary storage expansion
  • No rechargeable battery with controller
  • Implementation of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
Read detailed Microsoft Xbox Series X review
HDD 1TB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 3
Weight 4.45kg
Ethernet Gigabit
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X restock, Xbox Series X price in India, Xbox, Microsoft, Amazon India
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped, Launch Speculated for July-End

