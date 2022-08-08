Technology News
loading

Xbox Series S India Price Hiked Again, Now Rs. 37,999: Report

The Xbox Wireless controllers now cost Rs. 5,690, while Elite Series 2 is up to Rs. 17,990.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 8 August 2022 11:41 IST
Xbox Series S India Price Hiked Again, Now Rs. 37,999: Report

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Xbox

The renewed version of the Xbox Series S is available on Amazon at Rs. 27,999

Highlights
  • Xbox Series S price in India was Rs. 34,990 since launch
  • Xbox Series S sees a 2.7 percent hike when compared to June
  • Xbox Wireless Controller is currently on sale on Amazon India

Xbox Series S consoles are reportedly getting a price hike in India — again. As per games analyst Rishi Alwani, the new (higher) price for Microsoft's new-gen gaming console in India is Rs. 37,990. This marks roughly an 8.5 percent increase in cost, from the original Rs. 34,990 price tag, during the Series S launch in India. The hike is now effective, starting August 6, and seemingly owes credit to the weakening power of the Indian Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD). Gadgets 360 has reached out to Microsoft India for confirmation on the new Series S price. We will update if we hear back.

In June, Microsoft raised the prices for the next-gen Xbox Series S console by nearly 6 percent, taking it from the original Rs. 34,990 tag to Rs. 36,990. This new Rs. 37,990 tag marks a 2.7 percent increase from the recently updated price.

“After careful observation of the market conditions in India, we are updating the suggested retail prices of Xbox consoles in the country,” a Microsoft spokesperson said at the time. The company had also raised the prices for the Xbox Wireless controllers by nearly 4 percent taking it from the original Rs. 5,390 to Rs. 5,590. That is now going up again, to Rs. 5,690. Meanwhile, the Pulse Red and the neon-drenched Electric Volt controllers are also subject to the price hike. Both are currently displayed at Rs. 5,890 (not updated), but will rise to Rs. 6,290, per Alwani. The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 has gotten expensive as well, going from Rs. 15,990 to Rs. 17,990.

More recently, in July, Microsoft India raised the Series X prices by 6 percent to Rs. 52,990. The flagship Xbox console was originally launched in India at Rs. 49,990.

For now, both Microsoft Store and Amazon India list the Series S at its original price of Rs. 34,990. On Amazon, the console is currently in stock and promises to dispatch in six days. You could also opt for a renewed version of the Series S console, which costs Rs. 27,999. The Series S listing on Flipkart and Reliance Digital still say Rs. 34,990, but the product is out of stock in the latter.

Furthermore, you could also get an Xbox controller with a USB-C cable at Rs. 5,119, thanks to Amazon's ongoing Great Freedom Festival sale. As is always the case with the Xbox controller, the retail price tends to be lower than MRP.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: xbox series s, xbox series s price in India, xbox series x, xbox wireless controller, xbox controller price, xbox wireless headset, xbox headset, microsoft india, xbox india, xbox pulse controller price, microsoft, xbox elite controller series 2
Apple May Delay iPhone 14 Launch Due to Possible Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by China-Taiwan Tension, Suggests Report
Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022: Best Offers on Smartphones

Related Stories

Xbox Series S India Price Hiked Again, Now Rs. 37,999: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops
  6. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  7. WhatsApp Users on Android May Soon Be Able to Hide Their Numbers: Report
  8. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  9. Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i 5G Discounted During Independence Day, Rakhi Sale
  10. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 2,022 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 75GB Monthly Data, 300 Days Validity Announced
  2. Baidu EV Arm Jidu Auto's Autonomous Driving Technology Will Be Ahead of Tesla, CEO Robin Li Claims
  3. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature AMOLED Display
  4. Self-Driving Vehicle Rules for Public Transport Drafted by China: Details
  5. Vivo V25 Pro India Launch Teased, to Come With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. Hyundai Expects Chip Shortage to Improve by 2023 Amid Ongoing Production Constraints, Company Official Says
  7. Airtel Reports 16.6 Percent YoY Increase in Mobile Data Consumption, Posts 22 Percent Rise in Q2 Revenue
  8. Helix Metalfit 3.0 With SpO2 Tracking, Sports Mode Launched in India by Timex: Price, Specifications
  9. India Wins Bronze in Dota 2 at Inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022
  10. Infinix Smart 6 HD With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.