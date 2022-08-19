Technology News
  • Xbox Game Pass for PC Brings Classic Bethesda Games: Quake 4, Wolfenstein 3D, and More

Xbox Game Pass for PC Brings Classic Bethesda Games: Quake 4, Wolfenstein 3D, and More

Bethesda is also hosting a QuakeCon sale across all major platforms.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 19 August 2022 12:46 IST
Photo Credit: Bethesda Softworks

Return to Castle Wolfenstein is also now on PC Game Pass, though it might lack multiplayer servers

  • Early Elder Scrolls games Arena and Redguard are free on Microsoft Store
  • Quake Champions added with the ability to unlock all in-game characters
  • Classic Doom 64 is free to download on Epic Games Store

Xbox has added a slew of classic Bethesda and id Software titles to its PC Game Pass component. The announcement comes as part of the QuakeCon 2022 event, running from August 18–21, kicking off the Quake Pro League championship and other presentations in collaboration with Bethesda. Notable additions include Wolfenstein 3D and Quake 4, both of which are available to download for free now. Moreover, the publisher has brought some much-requested, ancient The Elder Scrolls games to the Microsoft Store.

Starting today, Game Pass users on PC can add five classic Bethesda games to their library — a result of last year's acquisition. For the uninitiated, Microsoft acquired Bethesda owner ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion (about Rs. 55,223 crore), adding muscle to its Xbox arm and bringing all its games to the platform. With the QuakeCon event now live on Twitch, Xbox has added the following classics for free download:

  • An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
  • Quake 4
  • Return to Castle Wolfenstein
  • The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard

Alongside these new PC Game Pass additions, the Microsoft Store will be offering The Elder Scrolls: Arena and The Elder Scrolls: Redguard for free — the first two games to kick off the award-winning RPG franchise. Quake Champions has also been added with the ability to unlock all in-game characters, thanks to the new Game Pass Perk. This would also be the first Quake title on the subscription service to come with unlockable achievements.

If the aforementioned free games are not to your liking, Bethesda is hosting a QuakeCon sale across all major platforms. Titles such as Deathloop, Doom Eternal, and Fallout 4 have steep discounts up to 60 percent off. The offer is valid across PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Epic Games Store. Furthermore, the publisher is giving away the classic Doom 64 game for free, until August 25, over on Epic Games.

PC Game Pass subscriptions are available for Rs. 499 per month, though you can try out your first month with the service for just Rs. 50. Once you're a member, you gain access to hundreds of high-quality games on console and PC, same-day release for Xbox exclusives, member discounts, and free in-game content.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
