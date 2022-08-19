Xbox has added a slew of classic Bethesda and id Software titles to its PC Game Pass component. The announcement comes as part of the QuakeCon 2022 event, running from August 18–21, kicking off the Quake Pro League championship and other presentations in collaboration with Bethesda. Notable additions include Wolfenstein 3D and Quake 4, both of which are available to download for free now. Moreover, the publisher has brought some much-requested, ancient The Elder Scrolls games to the Microsoft Store.

Starting today, Game Pass users on PC can add five classic Bethesda games to their library — a result of last year's acquisition. For the uninitiated, Microsoft acquired Bethesda owner ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion (about Rs. 55,223 crore), adding muscle to its Xbox arm and bringing all its games to the platform. With the QuakeCon event now live on Twitch, Xbox has added the following classics for free download:

An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire

Quake 4

Return to Castle Wolfenstein

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard

Wolfenstein 3D

QUAKECON HAUL pic.twitter.com/0fqMOCZqd3 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 18, 2022

Alongside these new PC Game Pass additions, the Microsoft Store will be offering The Elder Scrolls: Arena and The Elder Scrolls: Redguard for free — the first two games to kick off the award-winning RPG franchise. Quake Champions has also been added with the ability to unlock all in-game characters, thanks to the new Game Pass Perk. This would also be the first Quake title on the subscription service to come with unlockable achievements.

If the aforementioned free games are not to your liking, Bethesda is hosting a QuakeCon sale across all major platforms. Titles such as Deathloop, Doom Eternal, and Fallout 4 have steep discounts up to 60 percent off. The offer is valid across PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Epic Games Store. Furthermore, the publisher is giving away the classic Doom 64 game for free, until August 25, over on Epic Games.

PC Game Pass subscriptions are available for Rs. 499 per month, though you can try out your first month with the service for just Rs. 50. Once you're a member, you gain access to hundreds of high-quality games on console and PC, same-day release for Xbox exclusives, member discounts, and free in-game content.