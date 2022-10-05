Xbox Game Pass is getting at least 11 new games — that includes four day-one releases — in October 2022, Microsoft announced on Tuesday. (As tends to be the case, we've previously known about some of them.) Amongst new launches, we have the stealth action-adventure sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem, which releases October 18 globally on PC and Xbox Series S/X, but will be available from the night of October 17 in India. And a few days earlier on October 14, Game Pass subscribers will be treated to the atmospheric first-person horror adventure Scorn, coming to PC and Xbox Series S/X.

We also have a multiplayer social deduction game in Eville on October 14 for PC and console. That leaves the space simulation strategy Dyson Sphere Program, which comes October 13 to PC Game Pass after exiting 19 months of early access on Steam.

Outside of day-one launches, the biggest Game Pass release in October 2022 is the multiplayer first-person slasher Chivalry 2 — coming to PC and consoles — which arrives on Microsoft's subscription service nearly 16 months after launch. The gap is similar for side-scrolling action game The Legend of Tianding, which hits Game Pass for PC and consoles at the end of month on October 31. (The Legend of Tianding isn't part of Microsoft's announcements, but Gadgets 360 discovered its existence thanks to the Game Pass app.)

Going backwards in time, we have the survival, crafting, and town management adventure game Medieval Dynasty — first released in September 2020 — that comes to Xbox Game Pass for Series S/X on Thursday, October 6. Medieval Dynasty is already available on PC Game Pass. And we have already known about the Game Pass arrival of Persona 5 Royal. Released worldwide March 2020, it comes to PC, Xbox One, and Series S/X on October 20 in India, and October 21 globally. (Microsoft doesn't mention that in its announcement, so expect that to be highlighted later in October.)

The remaining three games are even older. The first and second seasons of Telltale's The Walking Dead series — first released between 2012 and 2014 — will come to PC Game Pass on Thursday, October 6. And the oldest game on the Game Pass October 2022 list so far, the 2010 party-based role-playing game Costume Quest, boards Microsoft's subscription offering on October 11.

Of course, this isn't the full list. As we've come to know, this is more or less for the first half of the month, barring a few titles. Expect more Game Pass reveals — which will no doubt mention Persona 5 Royal, and The Legend of Tianding — closer to mid-October.

And like always, a bunch of games — six this month, to be precise — are leaving Game Pass as well. You can discover the full list towards the end.

Microsoft is also noting that The Elder Scrolls Online's Heroes of High Isle in-game event ends October 11, while Microsoft Flight Simulator's World Update XI: Canada is now available wherever you can play the game.

Lastly, October 2022 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks include a Deluxe Edition upgrade for Need for Speed Heat, a From Above Weapon charm in Apex Legends, and a cosmetic bundle for the aforementioned Eville. All of these perks will be unlocked starting October 11. You can redeem them from your Xbox dashboard.

New to Xbox Game Pass in October 2022

With that, here's the full list of new games coming to Game Pass this month.

In India, Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass start at Rs. 349 per month, with Game Pass Ultimate coming in at Rs. 499 per month.

October 4

Chivalry 2 — PC, cloud, and console

Microsoft Flight Simulator – World Update XI: Canada

October 6

Medieval Dynasty — Xbox Series S/X

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season — PC

The Walking Dead: Season Two — PC

October 11

Costume Quest — cloud and console

Eville — PC and console

October 13

Dyson Sphere Program — PC

October 14

Scorn — PC, cloud, and Xbox Series S/X

October 17

A Plague Tale: Requiem — PC, cloud, and Xbox Series S/X

October 20

Persona 5 Royal — PC and console

October 31

The Legend of Tianding — PC and console

Leaving Xbox Game Pass in October 2022

And that brings us to the full list of games leaving Game Pass this month. If you wish to play any game after it's gone, this might be a good time to buy it, as your Game Pass membership gives you a 20 percent discount while they are on their way out.

October 15

Bloodroots — PC, cloud, and console

Echo Generation — PC, cloud, and console

The Good Life — PC, cloud, and console

Into The Pit — PC, cloud, and console

Ring of Pain — PC, cloud, and console

Sable — PC, cloud, and console

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.