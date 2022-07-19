Technology News
  Xbox Game Pass July 2022: Watch Dogs 2, as Dusk Falls, More in Second Half of July

Xbox Game Pass July 2022: Watch Dogs 2, as Dusk Falls, More in Second Half of July

MotoGP 22, Inside, and Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion are also on the way

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 19 July 2022 10:33 IST
Xbox Game Pass July 2022: Watch Dogs 2, as Dusk Falls, More in Second Half of July

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Watch Dogs 2 also features a cameo and minor references to the prequel's protagonist, Aiden Pearce

Highlights
  • Watch Dogs 2 is available for free download on Game Pass
  • As Dusk Falls launches Day One on July 19
  • Yakuza games get Xbox Touch Controls (Cloud Gaming)

Xbox Game Pass is getting a slew of new games in the second half of July, starting today, July 19. The new arrivals include Watch Dogs 2 — the much-improved, semi-open-world action-adventure set in a fictionalised version of the San Francisco Bay area. Other titles include As Dusk Falls, launching day one on console, cloud, and PC, alongside some much-anticipated DLC for the racing simulator Forza Horizon 5. These games and more will be available to all Game Pass subscribers free of cost.

Gamers in India can currently purchase their first Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for Rs. 50, after which users get charged Rs. 499 per month. The plan includes access to hundreds of high-quality games on console and PC, same-day release for Xbox exclusives, member discounts, and free in-game content. The package also includes an Xbox Live Gold subscription which allows for seamless online multiplayer gaming.

Without further ado, here's a list of all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, starting July 19.

Xbox Game Pass July 19

As Dusk Falls (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Available day-one with Game Pass, this title is an original interactive drama that explores the entangled lives of two families across thirty years. Much of the gameplay is set through dialogue options that play out in a visual novel format, with no moving artefacts, with choices that affect the ultimate outcome.

Watch Dogs 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Requires Ubisoft Connect (UPlay) account.

Xbox Game Pass July 2022: Yakuza 0, PowerWash Simulator, DJMax Respect 5, More

Xbox Game Pass July 21

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC)

MotoGP 22 (Cloud and Console)

Torment: Tides of Numenara (Cloud and Console)

Xbox Game Pass July 29

Inside (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Additionally, this month brings in some DLCs for Game Pass subscription holders. These include:

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

Forza Horizon 5 Review: Everything You Love, in Mexico

Minecraft Preview

Astroneer: Rails Update

Age of Empires IV Season Two: Map Monsters

Microsoft has also announced 12 new entries to get Xbox Touch Controls support via Cloud Gaming. The list includes fan favourites such as Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. The aforementioned As Dusk Falls will be getting touch controls too, alongside Citizen Sleeper, Disc Room, Escape Academy, Garden Story, Little Witch in the Woods, Lost in Random, Spacelines from the Far Out, and Umuragi Generation.

And as is always the case, some titles are leaving Game Pass too. On July 31, you can say goodbye to Raji: An Ancient Epic, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Dodgeball Academia, Lumines Remastered, and Omno. Of course, before they disappear off Game Pass, you can choose to buy them at a 20 percent discount.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Great improvements to core gameplay
  • More hacking skills to play around with
  • Varied missions
  • Interesting villain
  • Bad
  • Odd narrative leaps
  • Minor technical quirks
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Series Watch Dogs
PEGI Rating 18+
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Racing
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
Modes Multiplayer
Series MotoGP
PEGI Rating 3+
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Racing
Platform Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer, Co-op
Series Forza
PEGI Rating 3+
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Android, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation Vita (PS Vita), Stadia, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Minecraft
PEGI Rating 7+
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fantastic production values
  • Gripping story
  • Varied gameplay
  • Bad
  • Minor screen tearing
Read detailed Sega Yakuza 0 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Yakuza
PEGI Rating 18+
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Clearer story
  • Great combat
  • Slick visuals
  • Bad
  • Boss battles feel like padding
Read detailed Deep Silver Yakuza Kiwami review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Yakuza
PEGI Rating 18+
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fantastic story
  • Intriguing characters
  • Looks great
  • Entertaining combat
  • Bad
  • Majima campaign could be better
Read detailed Sega Yakuza Kiwami 2 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Yakuza
PEGI Rating 18+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox game pass, Xbox game pass July 2022, watch dogs 2, Xbox game pass watch dogs 2, as dusk falls, watch dogs 2 free, Ubisoft, Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels, Xbox game pass ultimate, Microsoft, Yakuza
