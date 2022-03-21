Technology News
  Xbox Game Pass Price Cut: Microsoft Revises Tariffs for Xbox/PC Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold, Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox Game Pass Price Cut: Microsoft Revises Tariffs for Xbox/PC Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold, Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is now available for Rs. 499 per month, while PC Game Pass is now priced at Rs. 349 per month.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 March 2022 17:12 IST
Xbox Game Pass Price Cut: Microsoft Revises Tariffs for Xbox/PC Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold, Game Pass Ultimate

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Xbox

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Live Gold as well as PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions

Highlights
  • Xbox Game Pass' new prices to come into effect from April
  • Microsoft has dropped prices by around 28 percent
  • Xbox Live Gold allows users to play games online

Microsoft India has announced that it will revise the prices for Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. Microsoft has dropped the tariffs of its Xbox subscriptions by roughly 28 percent. In an email to Gadgets 360, the American tech giant said the price drop is according to prevailing local market conditions. The new tariffs will come into effect from next month, April 1. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Live Gold subscription, along with more than 100 free titles on consoles and PC, as well as EA Play subscription.

As per the announcement by Microsoft India, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will now cost Rs. 499 per month, down from its previous price of Rs. 699 per month. A yearlong subscription, that earlier cost Rs. 8,499, will be available for Rs. 5,999. The Ultimate edition of Xbox Game Pass is for users who have both Xbox console and PC — or those who desire EA Play titles on their consoles.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Duration Old Price New Price
1 month Rs. 699 Rs. 499
3 months Rs. 2,099 Rs. 1,499
6 months Rs. 4,199 Rs. 2,999
12 months Rs. 8,399 Rs. 5,999
24 months Rs. 16,799 Rs. 11,999

In December last year, Microsoft rebranded Xbox Game Pass for PC to PC Game Pass. The original price was Rs. 489 per month, which has now been reduced to Rs. 399 per month. This subscription is exclusively available to subscribers who play games on PC.

PC Game Pass
Duration Old Price New Price
1 month Rs. 489 Rs. 349
3 months Rs. 1,467 Rs. 1,049
6 months Rs. 2,934 Rs. 2,099
12 months Rs. 5,858 Rs. 4,199

Similarly, the regular Xbox Game Pass subscription — available exclusively to console players — has also seen a price drop. The drop in prices are similar to the ones available to PC Game Pass subscribers.

Xbox Game Pass
Duration Old Price New Price
1 month Rs. 489 Rs. 349
3 months Rs. 1,467 Rs. 1,049
6 months Rs. 2,934 Rs. 2,099

Xbox Live Gold is the subscription service that allows users to play their games online on Microsoft's servers. The multiplayer network's old price of Rs. 489 per month has now been revised to Rs. 349 per month.

Xbox Live Gold
Duration Old Price New Price
1 month Rs. 489 Rs. 349
6 months Rs. 1,049 Rs. 749
12 months Rs. 2,799 Rs. 1,999

The new India prices for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Live Gold subscriptions will come into effect from April 1.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Xbox Game Pass Price Cut: Microsoft Revises Tariffs for Xbox/PC Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold, Game Pass Ultimate
