Technology News
loading

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan Testing Begins in Columbia and Ireland

Xbox Game Pass family plan allows users to share their account benefits with up to four other people.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 5 August 2022 15:21 IST
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan Testing Begins in Columbia and Ireland

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Recipients will be required to have a Microsoft account

Highlights
  • Recipients will be required to live in the same country as the owner
  • No word on Xbox Game Pass family plan testing in India or the US
  • Game Pass family plan pricing equates to 18 days of the Ultimate plan

Xbox Game Pass family plan testing has begun in limited regions. Microsoft has made a preview of the long-awaited scheme available to insiders in Columbia and Ireland. As the name suggests, Xbox's new family plan allows users to share their account benefits with other people. Starting today, testers in the said countries will be able to share their Game Pass subscription with up to four people, provided they reside in the same country. Recipients will gain access to a library of games and benefits on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC.

To participate in the preview testing, users must purchase the “Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview” plan from the Microsoft Store. Owners can then send out invites to friends or actual family members, so they share all benefits included with Game Pass Ultimate. According to the Microsoft blog post, recipients do not have to be Insiders, but will be required to live in the same country as the owner.

The Game Pass family plan is also expected to be slightly more expensive (almost double) than the average Ultimate membership. Microsoft claims that the Insider Preview will convert the remaining time on your membership (existing) to the time in the new family plan,” based upon the monetary value of the old membership.” Meaning a full month of Game Pass Ultimate will be converted to 18 days worth of family plan.

Game Pass Ultimate for 30 days costs $10.43 (about Rs. 826) in Columbia. With the same amount, Xbox Insiders can now purchase 18 months' worth of Xbox family plan and share all benefits with friends — making it a valuable asset. The company also notes that invited group members must be signed in to their Microsoft accounts and that members of Xbox All Access won't be able to participate in the preview test.

Microsoft is also cracking down on users attempting to upgrade plans twice by blocking them. “Upgrading from Xbox Live Gold to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will work, but attempts to then upgrade from Ultimate to Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview will be blocked for 24 hours,” it reads.

Xbox Game Pass family plan is now available in Columbia and Ireland across Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC via PC Game Pass. India and the rest of the world will have to wait until further updates from Microsoft.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: xbox, xbox game pass, xbox game pass family, game pass family plan, xbox game pass insider preview, xbox insider, xbox game pass ultimate, game pass family columbia, game pass family ireland, microsoft, xbox one, xbox series x, xbox series s, pc game pass
Bharat Bill Payment System Will Soon Let NRIs Pay Utility Bills, Education Fees, RBI Says

Related Stories

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan Testing Begins in Columbia and Ireland
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Ban to Be Temporary, Claims Skyesports CEO
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Screen Protector Tips Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications, Price Tipped: Report
  8. OnePlus 10T Cases, Tempered Glass Launched in India
  9. Motorola Edge 2022 Alleged Press Renders Leaked Online: Details
  10. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y22 Series Storage Options, Colours Tipped Ahead of India Launch: Report
  2. Google Search for Web Testing a Row of Cards on Homepage: Report
  3. Xbox Game Pass Family Plan Testing Begins in Columbia and Ireland
  4. Bharat Bill Payment System Will Soon Let NRIs Pay Utility Bills, Education Fees, RBI Says
  5. Meta Expands NFT Showcase Feature on Instagram to More Than 100 Countries Across Regions
  6. Oppo Watch 3 Series to Launch on August 10, Alleged Live Images Surface
  7. Iron Man Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single-Player Title Based on Marvel Superhero
  8. Paytm Working to Fix Issues After Several Users Report Glitches on App
  9. Tecno Spark 9T to Go on Sale in India at 12am on August 6: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  10. Coinbase, BlackRock Join Hands to Focus on Institutional Investors in Crypto Sphere
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.