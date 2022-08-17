Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Game Pass Brings Immortals Fenyx Rising, Midnight Fight Express, More in 2nd Half of August

Xbox Game Pass Brings Immortals Fenyx Rising, Midnight Fight Express, More in 2nd Half of August

Coffee Talk, Commandos 3 – HD Remaster, and Tinykin are also on the way.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 17 August 2022 16:21 IST
Xbox Game Pass Brings Immortals Fenyx Rising, Midnight Fight Express, More in 2nd Half of August

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Immortals Fenyx Rising is best described as Ubisoft's take on The Legend of Zelda

Highlights
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising will be available for free on August 30
  • Midnight Fight Express launches Day One on August 23
  • Tinykin launches Day One on August 30 on Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is getting a slew of new games in the second half of August, starting today, August 17. The new arrivals include Immortals Fenyx Rising, which is best described as Ubisoft's version of Zelda. Players assume the role of the titular Fenyx, a winged demigod and embark on a mythological journey in their quest to save the Greek Gods, by solving puzzles and fighting beasts in a sprawling world. Other titles include Midnight Fight Express, launching day one on console, cloud, and PC, alongside a Sea of Thieves DLC. These games and more will be available to all Game Pass subscribers free of cost until they are pulled away months later.

In India, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available at Rs. 50 for the first month, after which users get charged Rs. 499 every month. The tier-3 plan includes access to hundreds of high-quality games on PC and console, same-day release for Xbox exclusives, special discounts, and free in-game content. The package also includes an Xbox Live Gold subscription, allowing for seamless online multiplayer gaming.

Without further ado, here's a list of all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, starting August 17:

August 17

Coffee Talk (Cloud, console, and PC)

August 23

Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, console, and PC) — Available Day-One with Game Pass, Midnight Fight Express is a high-intensity 3D brawler that brings you back to the 80s criminal underworld, upon being summoned by a drone. The game is mostly created by one Polish developer Jacob Dzwinel and features a top-down aesthetic, as you pick up random tools from the environment and street fighting techniques at your disposal to lay down the order.

August 25

Exapunks (PC)

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Console and PC)

August 30

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Available Day-One with Game Pass, Commandos 3 is a remaster of the real-time tactics military game, featuring 3D models and textures, improved controls, and a cleaner UI. The game takes you to the unforgiving battlefields of Europe, as you fight through the deadly trenches of Stalingrad and defeat the German enemy in the heart of the Third Reich in Berlin.

Immortality (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Available Day-One with Game Pass, Immortality is a choose-your-own-adventure game in the veins of Late Shift, presenting itself as an interactive movie with a point-and-click mechanic. The plot follows Marissa Marcel, a film star who made three movies over the decades, with none of them ever seeing the light of day. Upon her random disappearance, players must explore lost footage and try uncovering the mystery surrounding Marcel.

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tinykin (Console and PC) — Available Day-One with Game Pass, Tinykin is a puzzle-platformer game, where players assume the role of Milo who arrives on Earth to discover weird anomalies. His body has shrunken, everyone has disappeared, and not a day has passed since 1991. Teaming up with the mysterious critters known as Tinykin, players must build bridges, ladders, and explosions to solve the mystery.

Furthermore, Microsoft has confirmed new DLCs: Naraka: Bladepoint – Showdown, which is available now and Sea of Thieves: A Hunter's Cry, the sixth time-limited adventure running from August 18 to September 1. Game Pass Ultimate members receive some exclusive perks such as a Pass Tense Commando Rifle Bundle for Halo infinite, a Multiversus MVP pack, and a Top Secret Bundle for CrossfireX.

And as is always the case, some titles are leaving Game Pass too. On August 31, you can say goodbye to Elite Dangerous, Hades, Myst, NBA 2K22, Signs of the Sojourner, Spiritfarer, Twelve Minutes, Two Point Hospital, What Remains of Edith Finch, and World War Z. Of course, before they disappear off Game Pass, you can choose to buy them at a 20 percent discount.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Immortals Fenyx Rising

Immortals Fenyx Rising

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • A fun adventure game
  • Puzzles are fun, enjoyable
  • “Godly Powers” are interesting
  • Fourth wall-breaking humour
  • Bad
  • Too much like Zelda
  • Game padding
  • Combat can turn into a chore
  • Lack of variety
  • Microtransactions
  • Need to pre-register for challenges
Read detailed Ubisoft Immortals Fenyx Rising review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Tinykin

Tinykin

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Puzzle
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: xbox game pass, game pass, xbox game pass august 2022, game pass free games, game pass august games, immortals fenyx rising, midnight fight express, coffee talk, exapunks, opus echo of starsong, commandos 3, immortality, tinykin, xbox, micrososft, ubisoft, xbox series s, xbox series x, xbox one, pc
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
India’s First Portal on Arrested Narcotics Offenders, Named NIDAAN, Gets Operational
CCPA Imposes Rs. 1 Lakh Fine on Flipkart Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: All Details

Related Stories

Xbox Game Pass Brings Immortals Fenyx Rising, Midnight Fight Express, More in 2nd Half of August
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Vivo V25 Pro With Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched in India: Details
  7. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
  8. AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs, AM5 Motherboards to Launch on August 30
  9. Xiaomi 12T Pro Spotted on NBTC Website, May Get 200-Megapixel Main Sensor
  10. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Pays Rs. 8.3 Crore to DoT as Advance Instalment for Recently Purchased 5G Spectrum
  2. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes First Look Revealed, Starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler
  3. CCPA Imposes Rs. 1 Lakh Fine on Flipkart Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: All Details
  4. Xbox Game Pass Brings Immortals Fenyx Rising, Midnight Fight Express, More in 2nd Half of August
  5. India’s First Portal on Arrested Narcotics Offenders, Named NIDAAN, Gets Operational
  6. Google Not Liable in Defamation Case, Australian Court Overturns Previous Ruling
  7. Crypto.com Scores Functional License in UK to Provide ‘Certain Crypto Asset Services’
  8. Coinbase to Temporarily Halt Ethereum Deposits, Withdrawals During 'The Merge'
  9. Xiaomi 12T Pro Gets NBTC Certification, Tipped to Sport 200-Megapixel Rear Camera
  10. Russian Court Fines Twitch RUB 2 Million for Streaming Fake Video About War Crimes: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.