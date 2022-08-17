Xbox Game Pass is getting a slew of new games in the second half of August, starting today, August 17. The new arrivals include Immortals Fenyx Rising, which is best described as Ubisoft's version of Zelda. Players assume the role of the titular Fenyx, a winged demigod and embark on a mythological journey in their quest to save the Greek Gods, by solving puzzles and fighting beasts in a sprawling world. Other titles include Midnight Fight Express, launching day one on console, cloud, and PC, alongside a Sea of Thieves DLC. These games and more will be available to all Game Pass subscribers free of cost until they are pulled away months later.

In India, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available at Rs. 50 for the first month, after which users get charged Rs. 499 every month. The tier-3 plan includes access to hundreds of high-quality games on PC and console, same-day release for Xbox exclusives, special discounts, and free in-game content. The package also includes an Xbox Live Gold subscription, allowing for seamless online multiplayer gaming.

Without further ado, here's a list of all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, starting August 17:

August 17

Coffee Talk (Cloud, console, and PC)

August 23

Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, console, and PC) — Available Day-One with Game Pass, Midnight Fight Express is a high-intensity 3D brawler that brings you back to the 80s criminal underworld, upon being summoned by a drone. The game is mostly created by one Polish developer Jacob Dzwinel and features a top-down aesthetic, as you pick up random tools from the environment and street fighting techniques at your disposal to lay down the order.

August 25

Exapunks (PC)

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Console and PC)

August 30

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Available Day-One with Game Pass, Commandos 3 is a remaster of the real-time tactics military game, featuring 3D models and textures, improved controls, and a cleaner UI. The game takes you to the unforgiving battlefields of Europe, as you fight through the deadly trenches of Stalingrad and defeat the German enemy in the heart of the Third Reich in Berlin.

Immortality (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Available Day-One with Game Pass, Immortality is a choose-your-own-adventure game in the veins of Late Shift, presenting itself as an interactive movie with a point-and-click mechanic. The plot follows Marissa Marcel, a film star who made three movies over the decades, with none of them ever seeing the light of day. Upon her random disappearance, players must explore lost footage and try uncovering the mystery surrounding Marcel.

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tinykin (Console and PC) — Available Day-One with Game Pass, Tinykin is a puzzle-platformer game, where players assume the role of Milo who arrives on Earth to discover weird anomalies. His body has shrunken, everyone has disappeared, and not a day has passed since 1991. Teaming up with the mysterious critters known as Tinykin, players must build bridges, ladders, and explosions to solve the mystery.

Furthermore, Microsoft has confirmed new DLCs: Naraka: Bladepoint – Showdown, which is available now and Sea of Thieves: A Hunter's Cry, the sixth time-limited adventure running from August 18 to September 1. Game Pass Ultimate members receive some exclusive perks such as a Pass Tense Commando Rifle Bundle for Halo infinite, a Multiversus MVP pack, and a Top Secret Bundle for CrossfireX.

And as is always the case, some titles are leaving Game Pass too. On August 31, you can say goodbye to Elite Dangerous, Hades, Myst, NBA 2K22, Signs of the Sojourner, Spiritfarer, Twelve Minutes, Two Point Hospital, What Remains of Edith Finch, and World War Z. Of course, before they disappear off Game Pass, you can choose to buy them at a 20 percent discount.