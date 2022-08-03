Xbox Game Pass is getting a slew of new games in the first half of August, starting today, August 3. The new arrivals include Ghost Recon Wildlands — described by Ubisoft as one of their biggest open-world titles. Players can create a team with up to three players and head into the deep, dangerous areas in Bolivia as you combat the Santa Blanca cartel in high-intensity, military gunplay. Other titles include Two Point Campus, launching day one on console, cloud, and PC, alongside some much-awaited DLC for Sniper Elite 5. These games and more will be available to all Game Pass subscribers free of cost on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Last month, Xbox added another Ubisoft title, Watch Dogs 2 to its library. Gamers in India can now purchase their first Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan for Rs. 50, after which they get charged Rs. 499 per month. The subscription includes access to hundreds of high-quality games on console and PC, same-day release for Xbox exclusives, loyalty discounts, and free in-game content. The package also includes an Xbox Live Gold subscription, allowing for seamless online multiplayer gaming.

Without further ado, here's a list of all the new games headed to Xbox Game Pass, starting August 3.

Xbox Game Pass August 3

Ghost Recon Wildlands (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Requires Ubisoft Connect (UPlay) account.

Xbox Game Pass August 4

Shenzen I/O (PC)

Turbo Golf Racing (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Available day-one with Game Pass, this title is similar to Rocket League in the sense that you get to drive around in cars and hit oversized golf balls. Players can boost, jump, and flip their turbo-powered vehicles to manoeuvre the odds and race teammates in an explosive dash to the finish flag.

Xbox Game Pass August 9

Two Point Campus (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Players will step into the shoes of school administrators and teachers as they customise and build their own campuses and conduct lessons. However, this isn't a regular university as you will see sword-wielding knights entering the premises, urging you to create training areas and employing dedicated experts in the art of warfare. Two Point Campus drops day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass August 11

Cooking Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Expeditions: Rome (PC)

Offworld Trading Company (PC)

Furthermore, Microsoft has confirmed new DLCs: Citizen Sleeper Episode One, Sea of Thieves Season 7, and a Landing Force Mission and Weapon Pack for Sniper Elite 5. Game Pass Ultimate members receive some exclusive peaks such as Fall Guys: Coconut Milk Costume, The Elder Scrolls Online: Noweyr Pack, and an upgrade bundle for Skate 3.

And as is always the case, some titles are leaving Game Pass too. On August 15, you can say goodbye to Boyfriend Dungeon, Curse of the Dead Gods, Library of Ruina, Starmancer, and Train Sim World 2. Of course, before they disappear off Game Pass, you can choose to buy them at a 20 percent discount.