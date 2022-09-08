Technology News
loading

Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core Controller Announced, Launches September 21

The new Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core controller is priced at Rs. 10,990 in India.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 September 2022 12:09 IST
Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core Controller Announced, Launches September 21

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Xbox

The additional customisable parts are listed for Rs. 5,290

Highlights
  • Elite Series 2 – Core controller lacks charging case and swappable parts
  • The standard Xbox Elite Series 2 controller costs Rs. 17,990
  • Xbox will sell the additional parts in a separate Complete Component Pack

Microsoft has unveiled its new Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core controller. While cheaper than the standard Elite Series 2, the new Core controller offers less functionality and lacks the usual interchangeable components. You will have to purchase those separately. India price for the Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core controller is up on the Microsoft website — Rs. 10,990 — albeit neither Amazon nor Flipkart have it up for pre-orders. The new Xbox Elite controller launches on September 21 and comes in a white accent.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core only comes packaged with the controller, a USB Type-C cable, and a thumbstick adjustment tool. It lacks all the bonuses of owning a customisable Elite Series 2 controller, which includes a set of paddles, additional thumbsticks and D-pad, a charging case, and a charging dock — all of which will have to be bought separately. Build-wise, both controllers are the same, featuring tactile buttons and a rubber grip at the bottom half. With the lower price point of Rs. 10,990, what you're sacrificing here is the slew of customisable options.

xbox elite 2 v core comparison xbox elite 2 v core comparison

Side-by-side comparison of the Xbox Elite Series 2 and the Series 2 - Core controller
Photo Credit: Microsoft

In comparison, the standard Xbox Elite Series 2 controller costs Rs. 17,990, after a recent price hike. The controller was originally listed for Rs. 15,990, making the Core series a better bang for the buck if you aren't too nerdy about customisation. Microsoft confirmed that all additional parts will be sold via a new ‘Complete Component Pack,' which is listed at Rs. 5,290. So, if you were to purchase the pack, later on, the entire investment would cost you Rs. 16,280 — far cheaper than what the standard Xbox Elite Series 2 controller costs now.

Last month, even Sony tried their hands with customisable gamepads, by introducing the PS5 DualSense Edge controller. Similar to the Xbox Elite Series, it would let you swap out thumbsticks, adds back buttons, custom button configuration, and allows you to create control profiles that can be toggled depending on what game you're playing.

Pre-orders for the Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core (White) controllers begin today, with a launch date set for September 21. Currently, no Indian online retailers have the controller listed on their websites.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: xbox, xbox elite, xbox elite controller series 2 core, xbox elite controller series 2 core india price, xbox elite controller series 2 core release date, xbox elite controller series 2 core pre order, xbox elite controller series 2 core differences, xbox elite controller series 2 core benefits, xbox elite controller series 2 core details, xbox elite controller series 2 core comparison, xbox series x, xbox series s, xbox one, microsoft
Apple iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, Focus Mode, More Releasing on September 12

Related Stories

Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core Controller Announced, Launches September 21
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone SE (2022) Price Slashed in India: Details
  4. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
  5. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
  6. Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch (2nd Generation) Launched: Details
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  8. Redmi 11 Prime 5G First Impressions: Unlocking 5G at an Affordable Price
  9. Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Range to Get New Low Power Mode With WatchOS 9; Update Coming on September 12
  2. Government Reportedly Asks Amazon to Remove Seatbelt Alarm Blockers Following Cyrus Mistry Car Crash
  3. She-Hulk Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  4. Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core Controller Announced, Launches September 21
  5. Apple iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, Focus Mode, More Releasing on September 12
  6. iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone SE (2022) Price Slashed in India, AirPods (3rd Generation) Gets Expensive
  7. iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme on Instagram
  8. BTC, ETH, Majority Cryptocurrencies Rally With Greens, Stablecoins See Losses
  9. Lootere Teaser Trailer: Hansal Mehta's Hotstar Web Series Is Based on Somalian Pirates
  10. Apple Launch Event Highlights: iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.