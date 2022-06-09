Technology News
Xbox Design Lab Expands to 11 Additional Countries, Updated With New Customisation Options

Microsoft’s Pride-themed controller — in honour of the ongoing Pride Month — will go on sale starting today.

By David Delima | Updated: 9 June 2022 17:30 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Xbox

The Xbox Pride-themed controller is inspired by 34 LGBTQIA+ community flags

Highlights
  • Xbox Design Lab has added four new pastel colour options
  • The controller customisation service is still not available in India
  • Xbox Design Lab has also added five new Camo Top cases

Xbox Design Lab — Microsoft's custom Xbox controller design service — is set to expand to almost a dozen more countries, the American giant revealed on Thursday. The service was temporarily disabled last week ahead of today's announcement. It has now been updated with four new pastel colour choices, as well as customisation options, including five new Camo Top cases accompanied with matching side caps. Microsoft's recently announced Pride-themed Xbox controller will also be available for purchase starting today in countries where Xbox Design Lab is supported.

Microsoft announced on Thursday that its Xbox Design Lab controller customisation service will be available in 11 new countries. Gamers in Australia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Slovakia, and Switzerland will be able to access the company's service and design their own controllers. Meanwhile, Taiwan will join the list of supported countries in the coming months, Microsoft said.

Last week, the Xbox Design Lab website was temporarily taken down and a message on the company‘s website read “wait until you see what we're working on," implying that the Xbox Design lab would soon be back. As part of the updates to the service, gamers can now pick from an expanded range of colours and customisation options, Microsoft has revealed.

The updated Xbox Design Lab will offer users four new pastel colours — Soft Green, Soft Orange, Soft Pink, and Soft Purple. Meanwhile, five new Camo Top cases with matching side caps are now available — Arctic Camo, Blaze Camo, Forest Camo, Mineral Camo, and Sandglow Camo. The Xbox Design Lab was previously available in Canada, the US, and several Western European countries. We continue to wait on an Indian launch.

Last week, Microsoft had revealed that the Pride-themed controller will go on sale in regions where Xbox Design Lab is supported starting today. The custom shell for the controller is inspired by 34 LGBTQIA+ community flags and can be customised with a broad colour palette, with metallic finishes, rubberised grips, and custom engravings. You will be able to customise the controller according to your preferences.

Ahead of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, Microsoft also announced that it would expand Xbox Cloud Gaming to Argentina and New Zealand, allowing gamers in both countries to stream hundreds of games from the cloud on iOS and Android smartphones. The company also said it will bring the Xbox app to select Samsung smart TVs launched in 2022, and is updating Microsoft Edge and Windows 11 with features and optimisations geared towards gamers. Microsoft also took the wraps off its upcoming Project Moorcroft programme, that will let Xbox Game Pass members try curated demos of upcoming games.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xbox Design Lab, Xbox Design Lab Countries, Xbox Design Lab Customisation, Xbox Wireless Controller, Pride Month, Xbox Pride Controller, Xbox, Microsoft
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Realme GT Neo 3T Spotted on India Website Hinting Imminent Launch: Report
