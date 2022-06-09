Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will soon be able to play games via a new Xbox app for Samsung 2022 smart TVs via Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft announced Thursday. The Xbox App for smart TVs will be launched on June 30 on Samsung's 2022 range of smart TVs and monitors. The new Xbox app and Samsung's smart TVs will be compatible with popular Bluetooth controllers, as well as Bluetooth headsets for game audio. And it will be on par with Xbox elsewhere, giving you access to new games on day one from Xbox Game Studios, as well as franchises from Bethesda Softworks, among others.

As per Microsoft, streaming Xbox games on a Samsung 2022 smart TV “will be similar to using any other streaming app on your TV.” The Xbox app and Samsung smart TVs will offer compatibility with popular Bluetooth controllers, including the Xbox Wireless Controller, PS5's DualSense, and PS4's DualShock 4 among others, as well as Bluetooth headset support for game audio and chat. The functionality will be available in 27 countries regions and on select Samsung smart TVs.

Photo Credit: Xbox/ Microsoft

It is to be noted that Xbox and Samsung have previously partnered to bring Xbox Game Pass to Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The new move aims to help expand the community of over 25 million Xbox Game Pass members worldwide, and bring more users into the Xbox ecosystem by offering them multiple ways to game, whether it's on TV or on-the-go. As per Ashley McKissick, Xbox Corporate Vice President, Gaming Experiences & Platforms, the company is also exploring other TV partnerships to bring the same functionality to other OEMs.

How to stream games via Xbox app on Samsung smart TV

Turn on your TV, and head to the Samsung Gaming Hub From there, access the new Xbox app. If you can't see it, then you need a compatible Samsung TV Log into your existing Microsoft account that has an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership Connect a Bluetooth-enabled controller, and start playing. That's all. Enjoy your games!

If you're a Game Pass Ultimate member, you'll have instant access to hundreds of cloud-enabled games. But if you don't have a subscription, you can still try Fortnite which is available to everyone for free.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership costs Rs. 499 per month in India. Gamers can sign up directly in the new Xbox app on Samsung smart TVs.