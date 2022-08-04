Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • World of Warcraft Mobile Game Cancelled Three Years Into Development: Report

World of Warcraft Mobile Game Cancelled Three Years Into Development: Report

Codenamed ‘Neptune,’ the WoW game was billed as an MMORPG set in the Warcraft universe, albeit separate from the PC version.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 4 August 2022 17:11 IST
World of Warcraft Mobile Game Cancelled Three Years Into Development: Report

Photo Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Warcraft mobile experience had been limited to Hearthstone for years

Highlights
  • Internal disagreements between Blizzard and NetEase led to cancellation
  • Warcraft mobile was billed as a spinoff, featuring a different timeline
  • The other mobile game Warcraft Arclight Rumble is marked safe for now

World of Warcraft mobile game has reportedly been cancelled. Internal disagreements between Activision Blizzard and NetEase resulted in both parties axing the smartphone project three years into development. The WoW mobile title, codenamed ‘Neptune,' was billed as a massively multiplayer online (MMO) role-playing game (RPG) set in the Warcraft universe. According to Bloomberg, the WoW mobile game was a spin-off project, separate from the PC version and featured a different timeline. It was slated to release on Android and iOS platforms.

To date, the only mobile experience based on the Warcraft universe had been in Hearthstone — a tactical card-based game that builds upon the existing lore. But in March, Blizzard confirmed two new Warcraft mobile games on the horizon. One of them was confirmed to be Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a Clash of Clan-esque strategy game utilising a vertical screen approach, while the other was envisioned as the mobile counterpart to the PC version. The unnamed game — now revealed as Neptune — went through three years of development before getting cancelled.

Chinese games distributor NetEase has let go more than 100 employees tasked with the development, with only a few members receiving internal transfers. The two companies have been partners since 2008, working on Hearthstone and handling game publishing in China. The cancellation comes at an interesting time, as Blizzard tries getting into the Asian mobile gaming market, via their recently launched Diablo Immortal. The game, while loaded with a questionable microtransaction model, has managed to maintain a healthy player base since day one — surpassing $100 million (about Rs. 793 crore) in in-game revenue.

The Bloomberg report also notes a third Warcraft mobile game that got cancelled — an augmented reality (AR) title similar to Pokémon Go. The game was internally called Orbis, and had been in development for “more than four years.” Bloomberg claims that these cancellations have cast uncertainty over the ongoing relationship between Activision and NetEase. Blizzard is also conducting an internal (friends-and-family) alpha test for an early build of Diablo IV right now. “Players are under NDA, but I'm hearing mostly positive buzz,” games reporter Jason Schreier said on Twitter.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble, the tower defence game, is still on track to release across Android and iOS devices. Not to mention, the publisher has its next World of Warcraft (PC) expansion, Dragonflight, scheduled to launch later this year.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: warcraft, world of warcraft, wow, warcraft mobile, wow mobile game, warcraft mobile mmo, blizzard, activision, netease, warcraft arclight rumble, android, ios
Google's Foldable Phone, Pixel 7 Ultra Tipped to Be Under Production by Foxconn

Related Stories

World of Warcraft Mobile Game Cancelled Three Years Into Development: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Kicks Off Tonight
  2. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Purple Colour Option, 30W Charging Support Tipped
  4. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  5. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  8. Moto G62 5G Tipped to Launch On August 11 in India, Moto G32 Price Leaked
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Watch 3 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch, Design Tipped: Details
  2. Truecaller Collaborates With GoKwik to Minimise Returns for E-Commerce Brands
  3. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Updated With August Security Patches, Improved Camera Stability: Report
  4. World of Warcraft Mobile Game Cancelled Three Years Into Development: Report
  5. Google's Foldable Phone, Pixel 7 Ultra Tipped to Be Under Production by Foxconn
  6. Realme GT 2 Pro Android 13 Early Access Applications Announced: All Details
  7. Government to Launch Super App Showing EV Charging Stations, Realtime Availability: Report
  8. Zypp Electric, Alt Mobility Partner to Lease 15,000 Electric Two-Wheelers Over Next 12 Months 
  9. OnePlus Says Shipments in India Grew 46 Percent YoY in H1 2022: All Details
  10. Oppo Find N Fold, Find N Flip Foldable Smartphones Tipped to Be in the Works, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.