Wordle Starts Redirecting to New York Times Website, Some Players Report Streaks Getting Reset

Wordle players are advised to use the same device and browser to open the game after migration.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 February 2022 13:20 IST
The original Wordle website started automatically redirecting to New York Times’ page

Highlights
  • In Wordle, users have to guess a five-letter word within six attempts
  • The New York Times announced the acquisition of Wordle in January
  • The game is developed by Josh Wardle

Wordle, the online word-guessing game which was recently bought by The New York Times from developer Josh Wardle in a seven-figure buyout, is now live at a new URL. The trending online game has now officially moved over to the New York Times website. After the migration, The New York Times is recommending players to use the same device and browser to open the game. However, as per user reports on Twitter, multiple players are witnessing problems with the migration. Their game streaks are said to get reset back to one. However, the company has acknowledged the issue and is working to fix it.

The original website which was hosting Wordlepowerlanguage.co.uk — will now automatically redirect visitors to The New York Times' website. The New York Times has updated its FAQs page with details about game statistics' transfer process to the new Wordle site. Users are not required to have a New York Times subscription to play Wordle. According to the company, the migration retains the gameplay statistics including streaks of players. Also, it suggests using the same device and browser to open the game after the migration. The New York Times states game data is stored locally on the browser of players and the game statistics will automatically transfer without any additional action.

As per users' reports on Twitter, a growing number of Wordle players are witnessing problems with streaks being reset back to one. The New York Times on Friday announced that it is aware of the issue and its games team is currently investigating it.

In January this year, The New York Times announced the acquisition of Wordle for an "undisclosed price in the low-seven figures." Developed by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle, the game asks players to discover one five-letter word per day in just six tries with the help of some colour-coded clues

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
