Wordle, the online word-guessing game that has been bought by The New York Times, has become a daily routine for thousands of people. The New York Times has now unveiled WordleBot, an optional feature that reveals at each turn what, if anything, the players could have done to play more efficiently, and breaks down the completed game in the meantime. Players will also receive an overall score for luck and skill on a scale from 0 to 99. Wordle was developed by Josh Wardle.

How to use WordleBot

First, play Wordle. Then head straight to WordleBot.

You can also upload a screencap of your Wordle, and it can analyse things that way.

How does WordleBot work?

At each turn of your Wordle game, WordleBot chooses the word that will allow it to solve the game in as few steps as possible, as per the company.

WordleBot also reveals how each player's score stacks up against others.

"WordleBot may serve as a tiebreaker of sorts for those who all are involved in competitive text chains with friends and family. If a Wordle took you five turns but you answered more efficiently than your friends, WordleBot may provide some bragging rights. If you did everything right and were simply unlucky, it will tell you that too", the New York Times explained in a Q&A related to WordleBot.

Moreover, back in February, New York Times had also announced that Wordle will continue to be available to play free of cost, for all users.