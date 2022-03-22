Technology News
The Witcher 4 Announced by CD Projekt, to Use Unreal Engine 5

The Witcher 4 release date hasn’t been announced yet.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 March 2022 10:23 IST
Photo Credit: CD Projekt

Publisher CD Projekt is yet to reveal a release date for The Witcher 4

  • The Witcher 4 could release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X
  • CD Projekt announced a partnership with Epic Games
  • The Witcher 4 will be developed with Epic's Unreal Engine 5 platform

The Witcher games are not done. Polish video games maker CD Projekt said on Monday work on its next high-budget game in "The Witcher" series had started.

It did not provide details on the development timeframe or release date for The Witcher 4.

The medieval fantasy series debuted in 2007 and the newest game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, premiered in 2015 to critical acclaim and helped the Polish studio gain worldwide recognition.

The Witcher franchise has sold over 50 million copies, CD Projekt said last year.

The company, however, has since had a bumpy time after a bug-ridden late 2020 debut of its second planned franchise, Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt also announced on Monday a technology partnership with Epic Games, saying that the new Witcher game would be developed with Epic's Unreal Engine 5 creation platform.

The partnership with Epic Games covers licensing, technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, it said.

CD Projekt has been using its own development engine to build games since 2011 and said it would continue to use it to develop the upcoming Cyberpunk expansion.

The Witcher 4 will likely release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.