Warcraft Arclight Rumble mobile game has been announced, and Blizzard has also revealed a cinematic trailer for the game. As per the information available on the game's website, Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a fast-paced mobile action strategy game that is set within the Warcraft universe. It offers multiple modes, including a single player campaign, PvP battles, and co-op. Alongside, you get a large selection of maps as well as various collectible characters. Interested gamers can sign up now for a chance to be a beta tester of the game.

As per the announcement made by Blizzard, Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a free-to-play action strategy game that offers "meaningful" progression and customisation. It allows you to play in different campaign maps, dungeons, and raids. As per a tweet by Blizzard, the game has six game modes, over 70 maps, and over 60 collectible characters.

You have to choose from one of five types of leaders to command “minis” (troops) in battle. After each battle, you gain experience and level up your abilities. During the game, new challenges will be unlocked for additional rewards. You can watch Warcraft Arclight Rumble's cinematic trailer here.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble is available for pre-registrations for Android users, and registrations should open on iOS — iPhone and iPod Touch — soon.

The development comes a few days after Blizzard announced that Diablo Immortal will be launched on June 2 on PC in addition to Android as well as iPhone. The developer claimed that Diablo Immortal is the first MMOARPG (massively multiplayer online action roleplaying game) Diablo game that will allow players to socialise, play, and explore the world freely with other players. The game will support cross-play and cross-progression.

Blizzard hasn't set a release date for Warcraft Arclight Rumble on Android and iOS.