Technology News
loading

Warcraft Arclight Rumble Mobile Game Announced, Cinematic Trailer Out

Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a free-to-play action strategy game for Android and iOS.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 May 2022 14:36 IST
Warcraft Arclight Rumble Mobile Game Announced, Cinematic Trailer Out

Photo Credit: Blizzard

Warcraft Arclight Rumble allows for PvP battles, and co-op battles

Highlights
  • Warcraft Arclight Rumble offers to choose from five types of leaders
  • Pre-registrations for Android are open, coming soon on iOS
  • Warcraft Arclight Rumble offers meaningful progression

Warcraft Arclight Rumble mobile game has been announced, and Blizzard has also revealed a cinematic trailer for the game. As per the information available on the game's website, Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a fast-paced mobile action strategy game that is set within the Warcraft universe. It offers multiple modes, including a single player campaign, PvP battles, and co-op. Alongside, you get a large selection of maps as well as various collectible characters. Interested gamers can sign up now for a chance to be a beta tester of the game.

As per the announcement made by Blizzard, Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a free-to-play action strategy game that offers "meaningful" progression and customisation. It allows you to play in different campaign maps, dungeons, and raids. As per a tweet by Blizzard, the game has six game modes, over 70 maps, and over 60 collectible characters.

You have to choose from one of five types of leaders to command “minis” (troops) in battle. After each battle, you gain experience and level up your abilities. During the game, new challenges will be unlocked for additional rewards. You can watch Warcraft Arclight Rumble's cinematic trailer here.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble is available for pre-registrations for Android users, and registrations should open on iOS — iPhone and iPod Touch — soon.

The development comes a few days after Blizzard announced that Diablo Immortal will be launched on June 2 on PC in addition to Android as well as iPhone. The developer claimed that Diablo Immortal is the first MMOARPG (massively multiplayer online action roleplaying game) Diablo game that will allow players to socialise, play, and explore the world freely with other players. The game will support cross-play and cross-progression.

Blizzard hasn't set a release date for Warcraft Arclight Rumble on Android and iOS.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Warcraft Arclight Rumble, Warcraft mobile, Blizzard, Android, iPhone, iOS
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Twitter Says It's Testing New Circle Feature That Will Let Users Handpick Audience for Tweets
Warcraft Arclight Rumble Mobile Game Announced, Cinematic Trailer Out
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  2. Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W Launched in India: All Details Here
  3. Moto E32 With Unisoc T606 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Top Offers on Phones, Electronics
  5. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W) First Impressions: For Power Users
  6. Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  8. JBL Tune 130 NC, JBL Tune 230 NC TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Tipped to Launch in India by End of June
#Latest Stories
  1. Warcraft Arclight Rumble Mobile Game Announced, Cinematic Trailer Out
  2. Twitter Says It's Testing New Circle Feature That Will Let Users Handpick Audience for Tweets
  3. Razer Blade 15 (2022) With 240Hz OLED Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia Graphics Launched
  4. NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge: Two Indian Student Groups Win Awards
  5. Swiggy to Begin Drone Delivery Trial in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Says Garuda Aerospace
  6. The Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower Is Set to Light Up the Skies. Here’s How to Get the Best Seat in the House
  7. OnePlus 10 Ultra May Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, Updated Cameras
  8. Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulator to Set Metaverse Headquarters, Partners The Sandbox
  9. Facebook-Owner Meta Opens Access to Large Language Model for AI Research
  10. Vitalik Buterin Believes Ethereum Layer 2 Transaction Fees Should Be as Low as 5 Cents
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.