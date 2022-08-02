Technology News
  Unity Said to Spin Off China Unit in Bid to Fuel Expansion in Largest Games Market

Unity Said to Spin Off China Unit in Bid to Fuel Expansion in Largest Games Market

Unity is said to believe a spin-off would aid expansion in China, giving the unit more local ownership and autonomy over how it operates in the country.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 August 2022 22:49 IST
Unity Said to Spin Off China Unit in Bid to Fuel Expansion in Largest Games Market

Photo Credit: Unity

Unity powers Chinese games like Genshin Impact and Honor of Kings

Highlights
  • Unity is looking to expand in the world's biggest games market
  • It is said to be seeking strategic investors to spin off its China unit
  • Unity's rivals include Epic Games, which develops Unreal Engine 5

Unity Software, the US developer best known for software used to design video games, is in talks to spin off its China unit to help it expand in the world's biggest games market, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. San Francisco-based Unity has sought strategic investors to join it in a business valued at over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,800 crore) during talks, said two of the people, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Unity declined to comment.

The talks come as strained Sino-US relations exacerbate sensitivities over technology transfer and data handling across borders, prompting tech firms to reappraise their operations in China. At the same time, there is growing interest in expanding game-making software to new technologies such as the so-called metaverse, an immersive three-dimensional internet.

Unity entered China in 2012 and its eponymous software, known as a game engine, powers many of the country's most popular games such as Honor of Kings from gaming leader Tencent and miHoYo's Genshin Impact.

Rivals include Tencent-backed Epic Games, the US developer of the increasingly popular Unreal Engine 5.

Unity's spin-off plan is being driven by a desire to see its software used more extensively in China in areas as varied as smart city modelling to industrial design, as well as in the metaverse, two of the people said. Potential investors Unity has been speaking to have made big bets on the metaverse, they said.

With China tightening data handling regulation, Unity believes a spin-off would aid this expansion as it would give the unit more local ownership and autonomy over how it operates in the country, which could also increase its attraction to local government and state-owned partners, the people said.

The spin-off would be one of China's bigger technology deals this year as investment activity has slowed due to weak economic growth, COVID-19 outbreaks and regulatory tightening.

Unity China Chief Executive Zhang Junbo has been working on the plan for at least a year, two of the people said. Progress has been further slowed by Unity's share price sinking 80% since its November 2021 high amid weakness in US tech stocks, and by a product missing performance expectations, they said.

Zhang disclosed Unity's China expansion ambition last month to local tech media outlet 36Kr without mentioning a spin-off, saying Unity was exploring ways to make its technology "safe and controllable" within China - a reference to the government's mandate for important technology to be controlled domestically.

He also said Unity would likely hire over a thousand engineers in coming years while expanding offices in Beijing and Guangzhou in addition to its main office in Shanghai.

Two of the people said Unity's Shanghai-based employees have been asked to sign contracts with the new entity, and that talks about an operating budget separate to its parent's are ongoing.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Unity, Unity Engine, China
Microsoft Outlook Lite for Android Released in India, Several Other Countries: Details

