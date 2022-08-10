Technology News
Unity Announces Deal to Set Up China Joint Venture Amid Expansion Plans

Unity's announcement came the same day AppLovin offered to purchase the game development platform for $17.54 billion (roughly Rs. 1,39,600 crore).

By Reuters | Updated: 10 August 2022 01:36 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Genshin Impact, which was created with Unity, is seen on a billboard in Hong Kong

  • Unity powers several popular games such as Pokémon Go and Genshin Impact
  • The new joint venture will be called Unity China
  • It will be the sole distributor of products and services in China

Unity Software Inc, the US developer whose software is used in video games like Tencent Holdings' Honor of Kings, said on Tuesday it had struck a deal to create a joint venture with multiple partners, valued at $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,900 crore), from its China business.

The announcement follows an exclusive Reuters report last week that Unity was in talks to spin off its China unit to help it expand in the world's biggest games market.

Partners in the joint venture include Alibaba, China Mobile, Oppo, ByteDance's Douyin, PCI Technology and G-Bits Network Technology Xiamen, Unity said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

The company will retain majority ownership and control of the Chinese JV, Unity said.

The JV, named Unity China, will shortly start building local custom versions of its core products for game developers and will become the exclusive distributor of Unity's products and services in China, according to the statement.

Unity entered China in 2012 and its eponymous software, known as a game engine, powers many of the country's most popular games, including miHoYo's Genshin Impact.

Last week, Reuters reported that Unity was in talks to spin off its China unit to help it expand in the world's biggest games market. 

The talks took place as strained Sino-US relations exacerbate sensitivities over technology transfer and data handling across borders, prompting tech firms to reappraise their operations in China.

At the same time, there is growing interest in expanding game-making software to new technologies such as the so-called metaverse, an immersive three-dimensional internet.

Rivals include Tencent-backed Epic Games, the US developer of the increasingly popular Unreal Engine 5.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
