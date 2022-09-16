Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is headed to PC next month. PlayStation dropped a trailer for their latest PC port, starring fortune hunters Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, as they hunt long-hidden treasures. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collections launches on October 19 on Steam and Epic Games Store, and boasts several improvements over the original PS4 counterpart. The remastered collection was released for PS5 in January, and while Sony confirmed a PC version, there was no definitive launch date.

In a PlayStation blog post, Sony outlined the new features coming to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC. Same as on PS5, the PC version comes packaged with two games — Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and the quote-unquote spinoff Uncharted: Lost Legacy. The port is being developed by Naughty Dog in collaboration with Iron Galaxy Studios, who previously ported The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to the Nintendo Switch, and brought PS-exclusive Crash Bandicoot to Steam.

As per Sony, the PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is fully optimised, with quality-of-life enhancements such as a reimagined UI, scale sliders, and GPU and VRAM detection — a missing feature in the recent Spider-Man Remastered for PC. In addition to the obvious unlocked framerates, players will experience stunning visuals in 4K resolutions, with further support for ultra-wide screens. This is inline with other PlayStation to PC ports, where the game supports DualSense controller input, granting haptic feedback and vibrations for an immersive experience.

From thick jungles to exotic islands, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection lets you experiment with a host of settings, such as textures, model quality, shadows, reflections, and anisotropic filtering to reduce jagged edges. Pre-orders for the game are now up on Steam and Epic Games Store, listed at Rs. 3,299.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC system requirements

The PC system requirements list comes courtesy of the PlayStation blog, with common requirements being an updated Windows 10 64-bit and at least 126GB of storage space, which makes sense, given the package is technically two games.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection minimum PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-4330 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD R9 290X (4GB)

RAM: 8GB — 16GB is recommended

Resolution: 1,280x720 pixels at 30fps (Medium Settings)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection recommended PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB)

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 1,920x1,080 pixels at 30fps (High Settings)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection performance PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5700XT (8GB)

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 1,440p at 60fps (High Settings)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection ultra PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800 (16GB)

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 4K at 60fps (Ultra Settings)

