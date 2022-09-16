Technology News
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Coming to PC Next Month, System Requirements Revealed

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Coming to PC Next Month, System Requirements Revealed

Pre-orders are now live on Steam and Epic Games Store at Rs. 3,299.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 16 September 2022 10:35 IST
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Coming to PC Next Month, System Requirements Revealed

Photo Credit: PlayStation PC LLC

Quality-of-life enhancements such as scale sliders and VRAM usage indicator will be featured in-game

Highlights
  • The collection includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy
  • Minimum 126GB of storage space will be required for installation on PC
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will support ultra-wide monitors

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is headed to PC next month. PlayStation dropped a trailer for their latest PC port, starring fortune hunters Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, as they hunt long-hidden treasures. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collections launches on October 19 on Steam and Epic Games Store, and boasts several improvements over the original PS4 counterpart. The remastered collection was released for PS5 in January, and while Sony confirmed a PC version, there was no definitive launch date.

In a PlayStation blog post, Sony outlined the new features coming to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC. Same as on PS5, the PC version comes packaged with two games — Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and the quote-unquote spinoff Uncharted: Lost Legacy. The port is being developed by Naughty Dog in collaboration with Iron Galaxy Studios, who previously ported The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to the Nintendo Switch, and brought PS-exclusive Crash Bandicoot to Steam.

As per Sony, the PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is fully optimised, with quality-of-life enhancements such as a reimagined UI, scale sliders, and GPU and VRAM detection — a missing feature in the recent Spider-Man Remastered for PC. In addition to the obvious unlocked framerates, players will experience stunning visuals in 4K resolutions, with further support for ultra-wide screens. This is inline with other PlayStation to PC ports, where the game supports DualSense controller input, granting haptic feedback and vibrations for an immersive experience.

From thick jungles to exotic islands, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection lets you experiment with a host of settings, such as textures, model quality, shadows, reflections, and anisotropic filtering to reduce jagged edges. Pre-orders for the game are now up on Steam and Epic Games Store, listed at Rs. 3,299.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC system requirements

The PC system requirements list comes courtesy of the PlayStation blog, with common requirements being an updated Windows 10 64-bit and at least 126GB of storage space, which makes sense, given the package is technically two games.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection minimum PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-4330 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD R9 290X (4GB)
  • RAM: 8GB — 16GB is recommended
  • Resolution: 1,280x720 pixels at 30fps (Medium Settings)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection recommended PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB)
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Resolution: 1,920x1,080 pixels at 30fps (High Settings)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection performance PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or AMD RX 5700XT (8GB)
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Resolution: 1,440p at 60fps (High Settings)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection ultra PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800 (16GB)
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Resolution: 4K at 60fps (Ultra Settings)

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: uncharted legacy of thieves collection, uncharted legacy of thieves collection pc, uncharted legacy of thieves collection pc release date, uncharted legacy of thieves collection steam, uncharted legacy of thieves collection release date, uncharted legacy of thieves collection pc system requirements, uncharted legacy of thieves collection pre order, uncharted pc, playstation 5, ps5, naughty dog
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Apple’s Mixed Reality Headsets Could Allow Wearers to See Invisible Things Like Gas Leaks: Report

