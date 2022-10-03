Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Project U: Ubisoft Opens Playtest Registrations for New Session Based Co Op Shooter

Project U: Ubisoft Opens Playtest Registrations for New Session-Based Co-Op Shooter

The closed playtest registrations are currently only open to PC players, residing in Western Europe.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Abhinav Lal, Akhil Arora |  Updated: 3 October 2022 12:16 IST
Project U: Ubisoft Opens Playtest Registrations for New Session-Based Co-Op Shooter

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

The FAQ section on the Project U website lists some demanding specs

Highlights
  • ‘Session-based co-op’ is a brand-new concept from Ubisoft
  • The Project U playtests will be in English only
  • No word on an eventual console launch or concept images

Ubisoft has announced playtests for a new co-op shooter, Project U. The PvE game is billed as a new concept — “session-based,” which unites players to prevail against an “overwhelming threat.” The title is currently in early development, with closed test registrations open only to PC players, specifically, those residing in Western Europe. The game will be entirely in English, and has its system requirements listed on the website. Currently, there's no set date for when the Project U closed beta begins or details on whether it will be expanded onto consoles.

As mentioned, Project U testing will be limited to residents of Western Europe, including France, Germany, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, and Italy. Following the registration, selected players will be notified by mail, with an invite. That said, the system requirements for a fast-paced online shooter as such are relatively demanding.

Ubisoft Project U PC system requirements

The official website does not mention screen resolution, but we could assume it's the standard full-HD 1920x1080.

Project U minimum system requirements to run at 30fps

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 (8GB VRAM)
  • RAM: 16GB dual channel

Project U recommended system requirements to run at 60fps

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (8GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 (8GB VRAM)
  • RAM: 16GB dual channel

The official website only displays teaser art, which seems to hint at heroes with special abilities — akin to Overwatch's seasonal co-op events — as they hunt down angular machines. One of the characters has a mechanical limb, so could there be some lore aspect as well? Only time will tell. Before Project U, Ubisoft dabbled in the online FPS space with Hyper Scape, a free-to-play battle-royale game which eventually lost its hype.

Seeing the dying player base, the company shut down its servers earlier this year, merely after three seasons. The title was unable to hold its appeal past the official launch, and began offering $10 (about Rs. 818) Ubisoft store coupons to incentivise people to play the game. Let's hope Project U doesn't suffer the same fate.

Registrations for Project U closed playtest are currently open, with no set launch window.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ubisoft, project u, project u playtest, ubisoft co op shooter, pc
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display, 105 Sports Modes Launched in India: All Details
Samsung Galaxy A04s With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Project U: Ubisoft Opens Playtest Registrations for New Session-Based Co-Op Shooter
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  2. Moto G72 First Impressions: A Promising 4G All-Rounder
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Premium Headphones, Speakers
  4. 5G in India: When and How Will Jio, Airtel, Vi 5G Services Be Available for Users
  5. Reliance Jio Said to Launch Budget Laptop JioBook With Embedded 4G Sim Card
  6. Moto G72 With 108-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Details
  7. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Wearables Launched in India: All Details
  8. Black Adam to Ram Setu, the 7 Biggest Movies in October
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Date Set to October 6 via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Kim Kardashian Agrees to Pay $1.26 Million to US SEC for Unlawful Crypto Promotion on Social Media
  2. Binance to Set Up Regional Office in Kazakhstan, Intends to Co-Develop Crypto Laws
  3. TRAI to Propose Unified KYC System to Check Fraudulent Callers: Chairman PD Vaghela
  4. Poco X5 5G Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database; Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped: Details
  5. ED Freezes Rs. 5.5 Crore Account Balance in Mobile Gaming Application Fraud
  6. Lava Blaze 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India at IMC 2022: Price, Specifications
  7. BSNL to Roll Out 4G Services by November; to Upgrade to 5G by August 2023
  8. Telegram Premium Price in India Slashed by More Than 60 Percent: All Details
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Bestselling Gaming Laptops at Discounted Prices
  10. WazirX Lays Off 40 Percent Workforce to Deal With Crypto Winter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.