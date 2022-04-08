Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Tencent's Penguin Esports Streaming Service Shut Down After China Blocked Merger

Tencent's Penguin Esports Streaming Service Shut Down After China Blocked Merger

Penguin Esports has halted all new registrations, and will shut down services on June 7.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 8 April 2022 14:43 IST
Tencent's Penguin Esports Streaming Service Shut Down After China Blocked Merger

Tencent said its move was "due to changes in business development strategy"

Highlights
  • Penguin Esports has halted new in-app purchases
  • The decision comes after China's financial regulator blocked a merger
  • The tie-up would also have granted Tencent majority control

Chinese tech giant Tencent will close its game streaming platform, less than a year after authorities blocked a merger that would have powered its drive to take on Amazon's Twitch.

Beijing has stepped up scrutiny over big tech, launching a major crackdown on some of the biggest names in the sector, while the gaming market has also taken a hit owing to tighter controls on play time for minors.

Tencent's service, Penguin Esports, has halted new user registrations and in-app purchases, and will shut down all services on June 7, the firm said in a statement Thursday.

The decision comes after China's financial regulator blocked a merger of the nation's two largest video game live-streaming sites over antitrust concerns in July.

The planned merger of live streaming services Huya and Douyu could have brought the combined platforms' domestic market share to as much as 90 percent - and Penguin Esports was to be moved under the combined entity.

The tie-up would also have granted Tencent majority control over the combined entity, with the transaction valued at about $6 billion (roughly Rs. 45,535 crore).

Tencent said its move was "due to changes in business development strategy", adding that it would compensate users with coupons in other games.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Tencent's domestic gaming revenues rose one percent.

The total time spent by minors on games also dropped 88 percent on-year, the company said.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tencent, Tencent Gaming, Penguin Esports
Former BharatPe Chief Ashneer Grover Demands Action Against Current CEO, Wants Chairman's Resignation
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Concept Renders Surface Online, Key Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

Tencent's Penguin Esports Streaming Service Shut Down After China Blocked Merger
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  2. Moto G22 First Impressions: A Good Mix of Features
  3. Chennai Techie Briefly Turned Zomato Delivery Worker Explains Key Challenges
  4. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed
  5. Ola S1 Pro Suddenly Turns Into Reverse Mode, User Complains
  6. Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  9. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched: All Details
  10. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Remote Work Revolution’: Coinbase Pitches Flexibility, Inclusivity to Get Indian Software Talent Onboard
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green Colour Variant Launched in India
  3. Google Removes 6 Apps Posing as Antivirus Apps, Used to Infect Phones With Sharkbot Malware
  4. Mivi Fort S60, S100 Soundbars With 2.2 Channel Output Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Smartwatch With Special Design, Features Launched
  6. Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones With Up to 24 Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  7. TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
  8. Mercedes-Benz Accelerates In-House Software Push With New Tech Centre
  9. CBDC Launch Needs a Nuanced, Calibrated Approach: RBI Deputy Governor
  10. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Launch Date Set for April 12, Official Images Revealed Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.