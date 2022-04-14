Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Tencent Updates Games Speed Booster App to Block Access to Foreign, Unapproved Apps

Tencent Updates Games Speed Booster App to Block Access to Foreign, Unapproved Apps

The new version of the Games Speed Booster app will only support games operating in China.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 April 2022 17:06 IST
Tencent Updates Games Speed Booster App to Block Access to Foreign, Unapproved Apps

Earlier, China lifted a nine-month freeze on gaming licences

Highlights
  • The move was greeted by Chinese gamers
  • The new versions will no longer allow users to access foreign games
  • Tencent first launched the apps in 2018

Tencent Holdings said it will shut down a service that allowed Chinese gamers to access overseas platforms to play unapproved foreign games, in a sign of tightening compliance as Chinese regulators more closely scrutinize the industry.

The country's largest social and gaming firm said late on Wednesday it will on May 31 update its games speed booster mobile and desktop apps to new versions that would only support games operating in China. The new versions will no longer allow users to access foreign games.

Tencent first launched the apps in 2018. Such apps, which other companies like NetEase also offer, act as network acceleration tools that help users boost their Internet speeds.

Unlike most countries, gamers in China are only allowed to play titles approved by the government and are not allowed to play with foreigners on foreign servers. While such foreign games are not explicitly blocked by online curbs, local Internet speeds are generally too slow for gamers to access them.

As such, many gamers in China used such apps in practice to access unapproved foreign games such as Grand Theft Auto or Nintendo's smash-hit Animal Crossing. The apps also over the years became grey-area channels for foreign game developers to reach users in the world's largest gaming market.

Tencent declined to provide further comment on why it had decided to make changes to the app.

The move was greeted by Chinese gamers with dismay but also many said it was not surprising.

"This is expected given the direction things are going. It is harder to be a gamer in China by the day," a Chinese Internet user wrote on microblogging site Weibo.

The move comes days after China lifted a nine-month freeze on gaming licences. During this period gaming companies including Tencent made major adjustments to their business practices to comply with regulatory requests.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tencent, Games Speed Booster, Tencent Holdings, Weibo, NetEase, Nintendo
Malicious Cyber Tools to Sabotage Energy and Other Critical Industries Have Been Discovered: US Agencies

Related Stories

Tencent Updates Games Speed Booster App to Block Access to Foreign, Unapproved Apps
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  2. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  3. Tata Play Brings Access to 4 OTT Platforms at an Affordable Price
  4. Elon Musk Launches $43-Billion Hostile Takeover of Twitter
  5. Realme TechLife Watch S100 Review
  6. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  7. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  8. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. The Batman: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  10. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent Updates Games Speed Booster App to Block Access to Foreign, Unapproved Apps
  2. Malicious Cyber Tools to Sabotage Energy and Other Critical Industries Have Been Discovered: US Agencies
  3. Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet NFT Drops in Value to $280 From Original Price of $2.9 Million
  4. Mercedes-Benz Completes 1,000-km Test Drive on its EQXX Prototype Electric Vehicle on a Single Charge
  5. Elon Musk Makes ‘Best and Final’ Offer to Buy Twitter, Launches $43-Billion Hostile Takeover
  6. Dizo Watch S With Rectangular Dial, Curved Display to Launch in India on April 19
  7. Spotify Users Report Disappearing Now Playing Bar on Android, Local Files Missing on Android 9 Phones
  8. Mexican Senator Indrea Kempis Swings in Favour of CBDC Legalisation Before Bitcoin
  9. Ice Age’s Scrat Finally Gets to Eat the Acorn, as Shuttered Studio Blue Sky Bids Farewell to Franchise
  10. Vivo S15 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Vivo T1 Pro 5G Visits Geekbench
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.