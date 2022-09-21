Technology News
  FIFA 23: Ted Lasso to Be Part of EA's New Football Game, With Fictional Club AFC Richmond

FIFA 23: Ted Lasso to Be Part of EA's New Football Game, With Fictional Club AFC Richmond

An official tweet from the Apple TV+ show appears to confirm previous leaks.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 September 2022 10:46 IST
FIFA 23: Ted Lasso to Be Part of EA's New Football Game, With Fictional Club AFC Richmond

Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Ted Lasso lead Jason Sudeikis won an Emmy awards for best acting in a comedy

Highlights
  • The show’s fictional team AFC Richmond is also headed to the game
  • Currently, there’s no word on cast player appearance in FIFA 23
  • The Apple TV+ show won four Emmy awards last week

Ted Lasso might be headed to FIFA 23. In a tweet from the Apple TV+ show's official account, the football coach, played by Emmy-winning actor Jason Sudeikis, is seen getting digitally scanned, hinting it's for an upcoming game. EA Sports FIFA then replied to the tweet with a side-eye emoji, perhaps sealing the deal for the fictional coach's appearance in the latest football simulation game. Furthermore, a listing for his club AFC Richmond briefly appeared on EA's FIFA ratings database, before getting removed last week.

“Look out, Mario! You're not the only pixelated man with a moustache who never knows where the tube is taking him…,” the tweet reads, poking fun at Lasso's uncertain and random career path. For the uninitiated, Ted Lasso is a sports comedy series, that follows an American football college coach, who gets hired to coach a second-tier English football team, AFC Richmond. That's two different sports. As you would expect, his arrival is met with scepticism, as he struggles to learn the sport and the culture surrounding it. The show scored four Emmy awards this year, including a second straight Outstanding Comedy Series.

Last week, leaks surfaced indicating that the fictional club AFC Richmond would make it to FIFA 23. And while there was no team logo at the time, a new screenshot on Reddit confirms the club's inclusion, and that it could be available as a playable team. Does this mean the remaining Ted Lasso cast of players is getting scanned too? That said, it appears as though AFC Richmond players can also be transferred into your Ultimate Team or the career mode.

Last month, EA Sports revealed that FIFA 23 would allow players to step into the shoes of world-famous managers, as players pick from a template, built keeping their likeness in mind. Managers can be put in control of their main clubs, transferred onto a different one, or you can accept contracts for new opportunities. With the aforementioned Ted Lasso crossover coming up, we could see him stealing the limelight, as players use his model as club managers.

The AFC Richmond screenshots weren't the only thing to be leaked, as last month, by EA Sports accidentally made FIFA 23 briefly playable on Xbox consoles. Those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition were able to enter the game, grab quick screenshots, and post them online. The access was soon disabled, but the damage had already been done. Besides player ratings, the leak also ended up revealing third kits for Liverpool FC and Atlético Madrid.

FIFA 23 is out September 30 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Purchasing the Ultimate Edition or subscribing to EA Play Pro gets you three-day early access from September 27. EA Play gives you limited access from September 27. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Ted Lasso Season 1

Ted Lasso Season 1

  • Release Date 14 August 2020
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Duration 5h 9min
  • Cast
    Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Sarah Niles
  • Director
    Tom Marshall, Zach Braff, Elliot Hegarty, Declan Lowney, MJ Delaney
  • Music Marcus Mumford, Tom Howe
  • Producer
    Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel
  • Production
    Jason Sudeikis, Ruby's Tuna Inc., Doozer, Doozer, Universal Television, Warner Bros. Television Studios
  • Certificate 18+
Further reading: fifa 23, ted lasso, ted lasso fifa 23, fifa 23 afc richmond, jason sudeikis, ea sports, pc, ps5, ps4, playstation 5, playstation 4, xbox series s, xbox series x, xbox one
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
FIFA 23: Ted Lasso to Be Part of EA's New Football Game, With Fictional Club AFC Richmond
