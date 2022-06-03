Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Street Fighter 6 Arriving in 2023; Characters, New Modes Revealed by Capcom

Street Fighter 6 Arriving in 2023; Characters, New Modes Revealed by Capcom

Street Fighter 6 will feature a new Drive System battle mechanic.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 3 June 2022 17:41 IST
Street Fighter 6 Arriving in 2023; Characters, New Modes Revealed by Capcom

Photo Credit: PlayStation/ Capcom

So far, Capcom has confirmed the addition of Chun-Li, Ryu, Luke, and Jamie

Highlights
  • Street Fighter 6 will bring a new Modern Control Type
  • The developers are using the RE Engine for this game
  • Street Fighter 6 will include a new Real-TIme Commentary feature

Street Fighter 6 is set to arrive sometime in 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. This announcement was made by Capcom during Sony's PlayStation State of Play event on Thursday. Capcom is developing this game on the RE Engine, which has been previously used for titles like Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Village, and Devil May Cry 5. In addition, the Street Fighter 6 gameplay trailer was also released that showcases the unique art style of the new Street Fighter game. The trailer reveals two new game modes and confirms four characters, including an all-new fighter.

Additionally, the PlayStation Blog post reveals Street Fighter 6 will arrive with the classic Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, local versus battles, and more as part of the Fighting Ground along with two new modes — World Tour and Battle Hub. World Tour will allow players to create a custom avatar for a single-player experience with an immersive story. There will also be the Battle Hub, which will serve as a venue for online matches with unique communication and engagement options. Capcom is expected to reveal more details about these modes in the build-up to Street Fighter 6's release.

The Street Fighter 6 gameplay trailer offers glimpses at these game modes. It also confirms that the fighting roster will see the return of Chun-Li, Ryu, and Luke. All of these characters have been redesigned for Street Fighter 6. Jamie, a new fighter, has also been confirmed whose fighting style is based on drunken boxing. The Street Fighter 6 trailer also teased the addition of another new fighter, Kimberly, near the end.

Capcom has introduced a Drive System with Street Fighter 6. Players will have to now manage a Drive Guage during the fight, which will allow them to execute five offensive and defensive techniques — Drive Impact, Drive Parry, Overdrive Art, Drive Rush, and Drive Reversal. Street Fighter 6 will also feature a Modern Control Type aimed at new or rusty players. This control scheme will allow players to pull off complex character moves with ease. For more experienced players, the Classic Control Type will be available too.

The Street Fighter 6 developer is also teaming up with popular figures in the Fight Game Community (FGC) to bring Real-Time Commentary feature to the game. FGC regulars, Vicious and Aru, have been confirmed to lend their voices for this feature.

Street Fighter 6 will be released sometime in 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC via Steam.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Fighting
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Street Fighter
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Street Fighter 6, Capcom, SF6, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Steam, PC
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Facebook, Google, Other Top Tech Firms Warn Indian Cybersecurity Rules May Create an Environment of Fear
Street Fighter 6 Arriving in 2023; Characters, New Modes Revealed by Capcom
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  2. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  3. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  4. Oppo Reno 8 RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  5. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  6. Moto G82 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for June 7, Specifications Teased
  7. Chromecast With Google TV to Debut in India and Other Markets: Report
  8. JioSaavn Down Due to an Outage, Fix in Process
  9. Moto E32s First Impressions: A Good Looking Budget Smartphone
  10. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Climate Crisis: Fossil Fuel Plants That Power BTC Mining to Lose Permits in New York State
  2. Suzhal: Amazon Sets June 17 Release Date for Tamil-Language Thriller Web Series on Prime Video
  3. Five Planets to Line Up in Sky This Month in Rare Conjunction, Will Be Visible With Naked Eyes: How to Watch
  4. Google Pay Hinglish Support Rolled Out on iOS and Android
  5. Google Photos to Be Directly Accessible From Gallery App on ChromeOS for Easy Editing: Report
  6. Street Fighter 6 Arriving in 2023; Characters, New Modes Revealed by Capcom
  7. Facebook, Google, Other Top Tech Firms Warn Indian Cybersecurity Rules May Create an Environment of Fear
  8. Scientists Link 2 Time Crystals Into Single System, Can Be Useful for Quantum Computing
  9. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Clears NBTC, EU Declaration; May Pack 4,500mAh Battery With 33W Charging
  10. Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition Tipped to Arrive Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.