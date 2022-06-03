Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Stray Release Date Set for July 19, Coming to PS Plus Extra, Premium, and Deluxe

Stray Release Date Set for July 19, Coming to PS Plus Extra, Premium, and Deluxe

Cyberpunk cat game Stray is developed by BlueTwelve Studio, and published by Annapurna Interactive.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 June 2022 15:01 IST
Stray Release Date Set for July 19, Coming to PS Plus Extra, Premium, and Deluxe

In Stray, players take the role of a cat with a backpack

Highlights
  • Stray shows a story of a cat separated from its family
  • The cat befriends a small flying robot called B12
  • Stray was supposed to launch in early 2022

Stray is launching on July 19, Annapurna Interactive revealed at Sony's PlayStation State of Play event on Thursday. A third-person cyberpunk game, Stray finds players taking the role of a cat with a backpack that befriends a small flying drone, known as B12. The game lets you see the world from the eyes of a cat who is separated from its family. The player must survive through the hardships by using the cat's unique point of view and skills. Developed by BlueTwelve Studio, Stray will debut on Steam, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Alongside, on PlayStation Blog, Annapurna revealed that Stray will be the first day-one release for the new PlayStation Plus subscription service, which has started its global rollout and will arrive June 22 in India. But you will need to be subscribed to the higher tiers — PS Plus Extra, or PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium — to access the game without needing to purchase it. The pricing for these starts at Rs. 749 in India.

Originally slated to launch in early 2022, Stray was later delayed for a debut in summer 2022. It is one of the most anticipated games of 2022.

The official PlayStation home of Stray reveals that Stray is set in a detailed neon-lit decaying cybercity with dark alleys and murky environments. The player takes the role of a cat and sees the world through the eyes of a stray feline. The cat finds a companion in the form of a flying android called B12 and the duo try to find a way out. They roam in the city, defend against unforeseen threats, and solve the mysteries of the cybercity that is filled by other droids and dangerous creatures.

Stray is out July 19 on PC, PS4, PS5, PS Plus Extra, PS Plus Deluxe, and PS Plus Premium.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Stray

Stray

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Stray, Stray game, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PS5, PS4, PlayStation Plus, PS Plus, PS Plus Extra, PS Plus Premium, PS Plus Deluxe, PC, Steam, BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Oppo K10 5G India Launch Date Set for June 8: Expected Specifications
Thor: Love and Thunder India Release Date Brought Forward to Thursday, July 7
Stray Release Date Set for July 19, Coming to PS Plus Extra, Premium, and Deluxe
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G82 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for June 7, Specifications Teased
  2. JioSaavn Down Due to an Outage, Fix in Process
  3. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  4. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  5. Oppo Reno 8 RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  6. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hotstar Release Date Announced
  8. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  9. Moto E32s First Impressions: A Good Looking Budget Smartphone
  10. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Patent Reimagines MacBook With Apple Pencil Replacing Function Row
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Confirmed as the Next Entry in the Series by BioWare
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Names Pop Up in Health App, Said to Include Temperature Sensor
  5. Neuroscientists Unravel Link Between Individual Differences in Brain Anatomy and ASD Symptoms
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Exynos Variant Gets June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  7. Scientists Develop New Compound That May Help Fight Elusive Cancer Types
  8. Climate Crisis: Fossil Fuel Plants That Power BTC Mining to Lose Permits in New York State
  9. Suzhal: Amazon Sets June 17 Release Date for Tamil-Language Thriller Web Series on Prime Video
  10. Five Planets to Line Up in Sky This Month in Rare Conjunction, Will Be Visible With Naked Eyes: How to Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.