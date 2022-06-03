Stray is launching on July 19, Annapurna Interactive revealed at Sony's PlayStation State of Play event on Thursday. A third-person cyberpunk game, Stray finds players taking the role of a cat with a backpack that befriends a small flying drone, known as B12. The game lets you see the world from the eyes of a cat who is separated from its family. The player must survive through the hardships by using the cat's unique point of view and skills. Developed by BlueTwelve Studio, Stray will debut on Steam, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Alongside, on PlayStation Blog, Annapurna revealed that Stray will be the first day-one release for the new PlayStation Plus subscription service, which has started its global rollout and will arrive June 22 in India. But you will need to be subscribed to the higher tiers — PS Plus Extra, or PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium — to access the game without needing to purchase it. The pricing for these starts at Rs. 749 in India.

Originally slated to launch in early 2022, Stray was later delayed for a debut in summer 2022. It is one of the most anticipated games of 2022.

The official PlayStation home of Stray reveals that Stray is set in a detailed neon-lit decaying cybercity with dark alleys and murky environments. The player takes the role of a cat and sees the world through the eyes of a stray feline. The cat finds a companion in the form of a flying android called B12 and the duo try to find a way out. They roam in the city, defend against unforeseen threats, and solve the mysteries of the cybercity that is filled by other droids and dangerous creatures.

Stray is out July 19 on PC, PS4, PS5, PS Plus Extra, PS Plus Deluxe, and PS Plus Premium.