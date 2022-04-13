Technology News
SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless, Aerox 5 Gaming Mice Launched

SteelSeries Aerox 5 (wired) weighs just 66g and is 40 percent lighter than a standard multi-genre mouse.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 14 April 2022 09:41 IST
SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless, Aerox 5 Gaming Mice Launched

Photo Credit: SteelSeries

Aerox 9 and Aerox 5 are claimed to be lightweight multi-genre gaming mice

  • Aerox 9 and Aerox 5 feature Truemove Air Gaming sensors
  • The mice are said to be splash-resistant
  • The Aerox 9 comes with 18 programmable buttons

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless and Aerox 5 gaming mice have been launched in the US. While the Aerox 9 is a fully wireless mouse, the Aerox 5 comes in both wireless and wired variants. With its new Aerox 5 wired mouse device, SteelSeries says it has produced the lightest 66g “multi-genre” mouse on the market. The Aerox 9 Wireless mouse features 18 programmable buttons and the company's TrueMove Air sensor. Similar to other existing Aerox mice, the new Aerox 9 and Aerox 5 are also IP54-certified against water and dust. It is said to be splash-resistant despite being riddled with holes.

As mentioned, SteelSeries offers a wireless variant of the Aerox 5 that weighs approximately 74 grams. It features a battery capable of powering the mouse for 180 hours on a single charge. It also comes with fast charging, allowing you to get about 40 hours of use after 15 minutes of charging.

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless, Aerox 5 price, availability

The Aerox 9 Wireless mouse is priced at $159.99 (roughly Rs. 12,185). The Aerox 5 Wireless mouse can be purchased at a price of $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,420), while the Aerox 5 wired model is priced at $89.99 (roughly Rs.6,855). All of them are available in the US and in some other countries.

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless, Aerox 5 specifications

SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless weighs 89g and is designed for comfort and versatility, making it suitable for MOBAs, MMOs, and more games that require long hours of engagement. On the other hand, Aerox 5 is more suitable for quick matches that require high precision.

The Aerox 9 Wireless comes with an ergonomic 18-button programmable layout with a 12-button side panel, and the Aerox 5 (both wired and wireless) comprises a nine-button programmable layout with 5 quick action side buttons, including an up/down flick switch.

All three of them are packed with quantum 2.0 Wireless to transmit data fast. The wireless mice support Bluetooth v5 for connectivity. SteelSeries' new offerings also come with AquaBarrier technology, which gives the mice an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

