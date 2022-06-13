Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Starfield Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Thousands of Explorable Planets, Space Combat, More

Starfield Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Thousands of Explorable Planets, Space Combat, More

Starfield is coming to PC and Xbox Series S/X consoles in early 2023.

By David Delima | Updated: 13 June 2022 11:12 IST
Starfield Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Thousands of Explorable Planets, Space Combat, More

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Bethesda

Starfield will allow gamers to disembark anywhere on a planet before setting up Outposts

Highlights
  • Starfield was shown off at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022
  • It is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Studios
  • Starfield will feature customisable Outposts and starships

Starfield — Bethesda's upcoming next-generation RPG for PC and Xbox Series S/X consoles — is set to arrive in the first half of 2023, Bethesda announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 on Sunday. During the showcase event, Bethesda also showed off gameplay for Starfield, revealing that gamers would have access to over 1,000 planets, base building on each planet, and combat in space using their starship. The game, which was previously expected to arrive in November this year, will be available to Xbox Game Pass members on day one.

Todd Howard, Starfield game director, revealed gameplay footage for Starfield at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, with over a 100 star systems with more than 1,000 explorable planets. During the 15-minute Starfield gameplay trailer, several aspects of the game were detailed, including the ability to customise the hero, building outposts (or base) on explored planets, space flight and combat in a starship, along with details of planetary environments.

According to Bethesda, Starfield will be set in the year 2330 and offers a wide range of customisation options when creating a hero. Unlike the city of New Atlantis which features landing zones that was shown in the Starfield gameplay trailer, players will be able to drop in anywhere on a planet. They will have to establish Outposts — or bases — which will be used to upgrade gear and modify weapons, as well as harvesting supplies they need to survive the dangers in the area.

Some planets will be extremely barren with lots of resources, while others will feature wildlife instead, according to Howard. Over the course of Starfield, players will encounter non-playable characters (NPCs) whom they can interact with and hire to work at different Outposts — or even their starship.

The 45 Most Anticipated Games of 2022

Outposts aren't the only things that players will have to work on when Starfield is released next year. Each starship — the spaceship used for exploring other planets in each star system — can be outfitted with upgradable parts, down to the engine, weapons systems, and protective shields. Meanwhile, the interior and exterior of the starship can also be customised. They can be piloted and used to engage in real-time space combat with other spaceships, according to Bethesda.

Starfield — the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Studios — will be released on PC and Xbox Series S/X in early 2023.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Starfield

Starfield

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Starfield, Starfield Gameplay Trailer, Starfield Trailer, Starfield Release Date, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, Bethesda Studios, Microsoft, PC
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
NASA, Astra to Send Another Set of Satellites in Orbit After Failure of Previous Weather Mission

Related Stories

Starfield Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Thousands of Explorable Planets, Space Combat, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Scientists Have Devised A New Method To Purify Saltwater
  2. Vivo X80 Pro Review: Still Exceptional?
  3. Paytm Starts Taking a Surcharge on Mobile Recharges
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Nagpur’s Institute of Science’s Website Targeted by Malaysian Hackers
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Details, Multiple Storage Variants Tipped
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of Launch: Details
  9. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Smart Monitor M8 With PC-Less Productivity, SlimFit Camera Launched in India: All Details
  2. Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022, Legion R9000P 2022 With AMD Ryzen Processors, 165Hz Displays Launched
  3. Nagpur’s Institute of Science’s Website Targeted by Malaysian Hackers, Restoration in Progress
  4. Google to Pay $118 Million Settlement Against Class-Action Suit on Pay Disparity, Gender Discrimination
  5. Starfield Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Thousands of Explorable Planets, Space Combat, More
  6. NASA, Astra to Send Another Set of Satellites in Orbit After Failure of Previous Weather Mission
  7. Tesla’s Shareholders to Vote on 3-to-1 Stock Split In August, Elon Musk’s Ally Ellison to Leave Board
  8. Squid Game Season 2: Netflix, Hwang Dong-hyuk Officially Confirm Return of Korean Hit
  9. Facebook Parent Meta to Launch Metaverse Academy, Aims to Train 100 Students in First Year
  10. Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.