Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Releasing in 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X: Report

There are reportedly three Star Wars games in the works.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 29 April 2022 16:52 IST
Photo Credit: Electronic Arts

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is being developed by Respawn Entertainment

Highlights
  • EA has teamed up with Lucasfilm Games to bring 3 new Star Wars games
  • All the three games are currently in development
  • The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel might ditch the Fallen Order name

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is reportedly going to release in 2023 — exclusively for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. Furthermore, the sequel might ditch the Fallen Order name from its title. Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment were previously expected to release the sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in October this year. This reported delay might have stemmed from the developer's rumoured intent to release the sequel solely on next-generation consoles.

This alleged information comes from the latest episode of GrubbSnax, hosted by VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb. As previously mentioned, he claims that EA and Respawn Entertainment have decided to push the release date of the sequel to the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to 2023. The exclusion of the PS4 and Xbox One consoles is expected to free up the dev team to "do something that feels new.”

According to Grubb, EA might officially reveal this game at the upcoming Star Wars Celebration event, which will be held at the Anaheim Convention Centre between May 26 and May 29.

Back in January, EA had announced that it is teaming with Lucasfilm Games to release three Star Wars games. The development of two of these games is being handled directly by Respawn. One of these is the rumoured Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 which is being headed by Stig Asmussen, who also directed the first Fallen Order game.

There is also a new Star Wars first-person shooter in the works under Peter Hirschmann of the Star Wars Battlefront fame. The third one is a strategy game being developed in collaboration with the newly founded Bit Reactor studio and Greg Foerstch. Foerstch has done notable art and design work for Firaxis Games for Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri, Alien Crossfire, Civilization III, and more.

That's not all. With Lucasfilm ending the EA exclusivity, there are more Star Wars games in the works. Ubisoft-owned Massive Entertainment, developers of The Division, are making an open-world Star Wars game. Aspyr is handling a remake of Knights of the Old Republic for PC and PS5 (a timed console exclusive). Quantic Dream is developing the action-adventure Star Wars Eclipse that will feature multiple playable characters. And lastly, Skydance New Media and Amy Hennig are leading another game.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.