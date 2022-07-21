Spider-Man Remastered is set to release August 12, and ahead of that, PlayStation and Insomniac Games have announced the PC system requirements for the Spider-Man game. Developed by Insomniac Games, the new edition of Marvel's Spider-Man comes with support for ultra-wide monitors and ray-traced reflections for those using an Nvidia RTX graphics card. Other enhancements include graphical touchups, unlocked framerates, and complete support for the new DualSense controller. Spider-Man Remastered is now available to pre-order on Steam and the Epic Games Store at Rs. 3,999.

Spider-Man Remastered PC new features

Insomniac Games' Spider-Man Remastered for PC will feature ray-tracing all across the board, with high-quality reflections and shadows. Support for Nvidia DLSS and DLAA are included as well, offering increased graphics performance and framerates on GeForce RTX graphics cards. The game also comes with several customisation options to suit your desires and supports a wide range of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9 and panoramic 32:9.

Another cool addition would be support for the PS5's new DualSense controllers. PC players will get to experience adaptive trigger feedback and haptic response, as they fight iconic Marvel villains through the streets of New York. Mouse and keyboard support will be included and will offer multiple accessibility features, aimed at gamers with visual or hearing disabilities.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will also support achievements and cloud saves on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. It is worth noting that this remastered version will feature a younger-looking Peter Parker, voiced by Yuri Lowenthal — instead of the original actor John Bubniak. Just as Spider-Man Remastered on PS5.

Spider-Man Remastered PC system requirements as detailed by Insomniac Games

The PC system requirements list comes courtesy of a PlayStation blog post, with the common requirements being Windows 10 64-bit, DirectX 12, and at least 70GB of free storage space on a SSD.

Spider-Man Remastered minimum PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent

RAM: 8GB

Resolution: 1,280x720 pixels at 30fps

Spider-Man Remastered recommended PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 1,920x1,080 pixels at 60fps

Spider-Man Remastered very high PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 4K at 60fps

Spider-Man Remastered ‘amazing ray tracing' PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 1,440p at 60fps (4K at 30fps)

Spider-Man Remastered ‘ultimate ray tracing' PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 4K at 60fps

Pre-order bonus items for Spider-Man Remastered PC version

Spider-Man Remastered PC pre-order price and bonuses

Pre-orders for the PC version of Spider-Man Remastered are now up, and with that comes bonus in-game items. Players will be rewarded with early unlocks for 3 Spider-Man suits — Iron Spider Suit, Spider-Punk Suit, and the original Velocity Suit. Furthermore, you get a head start in-game, thanks to the five extra skill points and early access to the Spider-Drone. The PC version also comes packaged with ‘The City that Never Sleeps' story chapters featuring Black Cat.

As I mentioned before, Spider-Man Remastered costs Rs. 3,999 on Steam and Epic Games Store. Only one edition is available.

Spider-Man Remastered releases August 12 on PC.

