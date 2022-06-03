Spider-Man: Remastered PC release date is out. Insomniac Games has announced that the game will be available August 12 on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, after being PlayStation-exclusive for nearly four years. In a follow-up blog post, the developer further revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales too is coming to PC this autumn, nearly two years after it was unveiled for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2020. This means it will be released in India sometime between September and November.

Jurjen Katsman, Nixxes' Founder and Senior Director of Development, said in a prepared statement: "I am extremely pleased with our collaboration with Insomniac on the Marvel's Spider-Man series, the shared support provided between our teams and their dedication to quality above all is inspiring. It allows our team to leverage our technical expertise and focus on creating the best possible PC experience that takes advantage of all the exciting possibilities the PC platform has to offer. Our team has always been big fans of the work from Insomniac and partnering with them to bring Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales to PC in the best way we can is something we are incredibly excited about."

Spider-Man: Remastered is said to feature all downloadable content offered by the PS5 version. It apparently also comes with impressive graphical features, something that Sony teased with the Spider-Man: Remastered trailer. The Spider-Man: Remastered PC trailer looks compelling and re-introduces us to the superhero, as he swings into action on the streets of Marvel's New York City. The PC version might turn out to be the winner if the final output meets these standards.

We are likely to get similar details about Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in the coming months, once the exact release date is finalised/ announced. The release of Spider-Man: Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC is part of Sony's efforts to make it a companion platform to its PlayStation consoles. PlayStation-exclusive games such as God of War, Days Gone, and Horizon: Zero Dawn are already available for PC.

Spider-Man: Remastered arrives August 12 on PC. This will be followed by Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales during the autumn season.