Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Spider Man Remastered PC Mod That Replaced In Game Pride Flags Shut Down by Modding Sites

Spider-Man Remastered PC Mod That Replaced In-Game Pride Flags Shut Down by Modding Sites

The mod replaced the pride flags found around New York City with the United States flag on Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

By Gadgets 360 with Inputs from ANI | Updated: 19 August 2022 02:35 IST
Spider-Man Remastered PC Mod That Replaced In-Game Pride Flags Shut Down by Modding Sites

Photo Credit: Sony/Insomniac Games

Both the 'sock puppet' account and the user's main account have been banned by NexusMods

Highlights
  • A mod for Marvel's Spider-Man has been removed from modding websites
  • The mod replaced price flags with the American flag in the game
  • It appeared to have been uploaded using a 'sock puppet' account

A user-created game modification — or mod — designed to replace in-game pride flags from the recently-released PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, was reportedlt taken down by NexusMods and ModDB, two of the biggest online sites for PC game mods. Both sites have confirmed that the 'troll' mod, which was uploaded from a new account, had been removed.

According to a report by The Verge, popular game mod hosting site NexusMods explained in a blog post that the mod for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered was uploaded to its site by a brand-new account with no modding history, which the site's administrators suspect is a secondary account for one of the site's users, or a 'sock puppet' account.

The mod replaced the pride flags found around New York City with the US flag on Marvel's Spider Man Remastered. Along with removing the mod, both "the sock puppet account and the user's main account" have been banned by NexusMods.

"It was very clearly done deliberately to be a troll mod. The fact the user needed to make a sock puppet like a coward to upload the mod showed their intent to troll and that they knew it would not be allowed," NexusMods stated.

"Had they not been a coward and had they used their main account instead, we would have simply removed the mod and told them that we did not want to host it, only banning them if they re-uploaded it again after being fairly warned. The creation of the sock puppet removed any doubt and made it a very easy decision for us," they added.

ModDB, which hosts mods for PC games like NexusMods, also announced via a tweet that it had removed the mod. "ModDB is an inclusive environment for all and we do not permit targeting marginalized groups. Our content moderation is largely automated but when identified, we have a zero-tolerance policy for this kind of content," the website said in the tweet.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Decently optimised
  • Stunning visuals
  • Intuitive keyboard and mouse controls
  • DualSense haptic feedback
  • Motion blur is not obnoxious
  • No need for restart when changing graphics settings
  • Bad
  • No VRAM usage indicator
  • Lacks camera smoothening
  • Swinging around town causes micro stutters
  • Quite demanding specs for ray-tracing
  • Graphics difference is negligible in higher presets
  • Pricey when compared to past PlayStation PC ports
Read detailed Sony Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: spider man remastered pc, spider man pc, pride, spider man remastered, insomniac games, game mods, sony, marvel
Cisco Beats Profit Estimates as Positive Sales Forecast Hints at Easing Supply Chain Shortages

Related Stories

Spider-Man Remastered PC Mod That Replaced In-Game Pride Flags Shut Down by Modding Sites
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Discord Rolling Out New Text Chat Feature In Voice Channels
  2. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  3. Vivo X Fold S Could Arrive in September; iQoo Neo 7 Launch Timeline Tipped
  4. Redmi K50i First Impressions: Updating a Classic
  5. 8 Malware-Infested Apps Android Smartphone Users Must Delete Right Now
  6. Google Opinion Rewards App Is Now Available in Thailand
  7. WhatsApp May Get These Six Useful Features in Coming Months
  8. Mivi DuoPods F50 With 50 Hours of Playtime Launched in India: Details
  9. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. Panasonic Launches World’s First Camera With 6K Video Recording in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Spider-Man Remastered PC Mod That Replaced In-Game Pride Flags Shut Down by Modding Sites
  2. Cisco Beats Profit Estimates as Positive Sales Forecast Hints at Easing Supply Chain Shortages
  3. Aqua Bazar Online Marketplace App for Fish Farmers Launched by Fisheries Minister
  4. Switch Mobility Unveils EiV22, Country's First Electric Double-Decker Air-Conditioned Bus: Details
  5. Lenovo Legion Y70 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 Follows: All Details
  6. Telecom Minister Asks Service Providers to Prepare for 5G Rollout
  7. TRAI Deadline for Submitting Views on Community Radio Stations Extended by 2 Weeks
  8. Snap Said to Shut Down Development of Pixy Flying Selfie Drone Camera: Report
  9. Motorola Edge 2022 With 6.6-Inch OLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Tether Appoints BDO Italia to Vouch for Asset Reserves, to Publish Monthly Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.