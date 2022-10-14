Technology News
  Spider Man: Miles Morales PC Release Date Set for November 18, System Requirements Revealed

Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Release Date Set for November 18, System Requirements Revealed

Pre-orders are now live across Steam and Epic Games Store.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 October 2022 10:52 IST
Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Release Date Set for November 18, System Requirements Revealed

Photo Credit: Nixxes Software

Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC download size is 75GBs

Highlights
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC will support ultra-wide monitors
  • Support for Nvidia’s new DLSS 3 is included, enabling smoother frames
  • It will support PS5’s DualSense controllers, with haptic feedback

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC next month, and with that, Sony has unveiled the new features and system requirements for the same. Developers Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software have partnered once again to bring the PlayStation-exclusive title to PC, on November 18, 2022. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC comes with Nvidia's DLSS 3 technology to ensure the highest of framerates, though it is limited to the new RTX-40 series of graphics cards. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now available to pre-order on Steam and the Epic Games Store at Rs. 3,299.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC new features

Similar to Spider-Man Remastered's PC version, Spider-Man Miles Morales boasts a slew of enhancements, customisable settings, and support for hardware configurations. For starters, the PC version will enable unlocked framerates, alongside support for ultra-wide displays ranging from 21:9, 32:9, and even 48:9 for triple-monitor setups. Support for Nvidia's DLSS 3 is a big gimmick this time, with Nvidia Reflex technology to ensure low latency. This, of course, comes with ray-traced shadows and reflections — a signature trait in all PlayStation to PC ports. “–newly added ray-traced shadows for outdoor light cast by the sun and the moon. This enables realistic shadows with natural gradients in softness and further enhances the visual fidelity of Marvel's New York,” the blog reads.

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales graphics menu will feature several customisable options, including quality presets, textures, level of detail, field of view, and crowd density — a key tool that helps gain extra frames. Support for PS5's DualSense controllers is present as well, with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers enabled on a wired USB connection.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC system requirements

The PC system requirements list comes courtesy of a PlayStation blog post, with the common requirements being Windows 10 64-bit, DirectX 12, and at least 75GB of free storage space on an SSD.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales minimum PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Resolution: 1,280x720 pixels at 30fps

Spider-Man: Miles Morales recommended PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Resolution: 1,920x1,080 pixels at 60fps

Spider-Man: Miles Morales very high PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Resolution: 4K at 60fps

Spider-Man: Miles Morales ‘amazing ray tracing' PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Resolution: 1,440p at 60fps (4K at 30fps)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales ‘ultimate ray tracing' PC requirements

  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
  • RAM: 32GB
  • Resolution: 4K at 60fps

Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC pre-order price and bonuses

Pre-orders for the PC version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales are now live, and with that comes bonus in-game items. Players will be rewarded with early unlocks for two Spider-Man suits — T.R.A.C.K. Suit and Into the Spider-Verse Suit, from the 2018 animated film. You're also granted a headstart with early access to the Gravity Wall gadget and 3 skill points to upgrade your character.

As stated above, Spider-Man: Miles Morales costs Rs. 3,299 on Steam and Epic Games Store. There's only one edition for this game, and it launches November 18 on PC.

  • Good
  • Fight choreography, cinematography is wonderful
  • Upgraded stealth mechanics
  • Swinging is thrilling
  • Fun suits, Spider-Verse look
  • Relevance of story
  • Extensive photo mode
  • Bad
  • Not original enough
  • Repetitive gameplay
  • Game padding despite short length
  • Unconvincing stealth gameplay
  • Unrealistic in parts
  • Bugs, game freezing / crashes
  • India pricing is a joke
Read detailed Sony Spider-Man: Miles Morales review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Comment
 
 

