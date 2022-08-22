Technology News
  • Sony Sued for Thousands of Crores Over Claims It Sold Overpriced PlayStation Games

Sony Sued for Thousands of Crores Over Claims It Sold Overpriced PlayStation Games

The claimants have argued that the gaming giant charged a 30% commission on every digital game or in-game purchase made through the PlayStation Store.

By Amit Chaturvedi | Updated: 22 August 2022 19:29 IST
Sony Sued for Thousands of Crores Over Claims It Sold Overpriced PlayStation Games

The case against PlayStation is being led by rights champion Alex Neill.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has been sued by nine million claimants who accuse the company of "overpricing" PlayStation games, according to a report in Sky News. The users of the gaming console manufacturer have accused Sony of "ripping people off" with games and in-game purchases on its online store, the outlet further said. The collective action is the result of the efforts of rights champion Alex Neill. The legal action states that consumers have been overcharged by as much as 5 billion pounds (Rs 4,71,25,85,06,250) in the last six years, said Sky News.

The complainants have taken into account all the purchases made in the UK - games or add-on content - on their console or via PlayStation Store since August 19, 2016. All these users will are potentially entitled to compensation, the outlet further said.

The estimated damage per individual member of the class is between 67 pounds (Rs 6,317) and 562 pounds (Rs 52,988) excluding interest.

The claimants have argued that the gaming giant charged a 30% commission on every digital game or in-game purchase made through the PlayStation Store.

Sony has so far not responded to the allegations.

"The game is up for Sony PlayStation. With this legal action I am standing up for the millions of UK people who have been unwittingly overcharged. We believe Sony has abused its position and ripped off its customers," Ms Neill told Sky News.

"The actions of Sony is costing millions of people who can't afford it, particularly when we're in the midst of a cost of living crisis and the consumer purse is being squeezed like never before," she added.

