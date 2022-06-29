Technology News
loading
  Sony Inzone Headphones, Monitors Announced for PS5, PC Gaming Enthusiasts: Details

Sony Inzone Headphones, Monitors Announced for PS5, PC Gaming Enthusiasts: Details

The gear echoes the design of the PlayStation 5 range and is interoperable with the console.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 June 2022 10:44 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The Sony Inzone monitors offer up to 4K resolution

Highlights
  • Sony is pivoting towards releasing more PC, mobile titles
  • The PlayStation 5 has been affected by supply chain issues
  • The Sony Inzone headphones have wired, wireless models

Sony said on Wednesday that it's launching a new line of headphones and monitors targeting the growing PC market for videogames as the Japanese conglomerate looks beyond its core PlayStation console gaming audience.

Sony, whose PlayStation 5 console has been affected by supply chain snarls, last month announced a pivot towards releasing more titles on PC and mobile devices as subscription services and tech advances open up gaming to a wider audience.

The Inzone line, developed by a unit outside Sony's main gaming business, aims to leverage Sony's audio and display technology, areas where Sony is seen as retaining an edge even as the company has transformed itself into an entertainment behemoth spanning movies, music and games.

Its headphones offer sound that helps players locate enemies in-game, with a wired model retailing for $99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) in the United States and a wireless, noise-cancelling model priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 24,000). Inzone monitors, which promise crisp visuals and a high refresh rate, cost $529.99 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and $899.99 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for a 4K version.

The gear echoes the design of the PlayStation 5 range and is interoperable with the console.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

