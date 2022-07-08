Skull and Bones release date is here. On Thursday, Ubisoft announced as part of Ubisoft Forward event that the upcoming action-adventure game Skull and Bones will be out November 8 for Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Windows PC — where it will be available via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store — and Xbox Series S/X. The game developer also shared the official Skull and Bones gameplay trailer to give fans an idea of what to expect from its latest offering. The trailer begins with a voiceover from a female character that introduces us to the game's world, stating that this adventure takes place in the “golden age of piracy”.

We are then told what is in store for our character as he gears up for a journey where “preparation is the key to success”. The voiceover is, unsurprisingly, accompanied by some intense visuals, which are not suitable for the fainted-hearted. Going by the trailer, Skull and Bones has the potential to be a treat for those fond of the adventure genre.

Skull and Bones lets you play as a rookie pirate who tries to go from an outcast to a kingpin through his naval conquests. During this journey, he tries to deal with traitors and menacing foes. Players can play alongside up to two friends and additionally opt for PVP format. Skull and Bones' Premium Edition will offer "The Ballad of Bloody Bones Collection", which includes a range of cosmetics items for both Captain and Ships. This also grants one access to two extra missions and a Digital Art Book.

Originally announced at E3 2017, Skull and Bones was to be a 2019 release but that didn't happen as it was pushed back to 2020. The game was further delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An alleged leaked Xbox Store listing had earlier correctly revealed the November 8 Skull and Bones release date. Following this, Ubisoft announced that the gameplay trailer would be revealed on Thursday at the Ubisoft Forward event.

Skull and Bones is finally set to release November 8 on Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series S/X.