Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Skull and Bones In Depth Gameplay Reveal Coming on July 7 at Ubisoft Forward Event

Skull and Bones In-Depth Gameplay Reveal Coming on July 7 at Ubisoft Forward Event

The video game company will also hold a Ubisoft Forward event in September.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 July 2022 19:04 IST
Skull and Bones In-Depth Gameplay Reveal Coming on July 7 at Ubisoft Forward Event

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ubisoft

Skull and Bones is an open-world pirate game

Highlights
  • Skull and Bones extended gameplay was showcased at E3 2018
  • The game may launch on November 8
  • It could debut on PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Skull and Bones in-depth look will be showcased at the Ubisoft Forward event scheduled to take place on July 7, the video game company has announced. The open-world multiplayer pirate game, which is said to release in November, was first revealed by Ubisoft during its E3 2017 event and its extended gameplay trailer was showcased at E3 2018. However, the craze seemingly died and it was quickly forgotten before gaining traction again after a reported footage leak. Ubisoft is also holding another bigger Ubisoft Forward event on September 10.

Skull and Bones at Ubisoft Forward

As per a blog post by Ubisoft, it will showcase an in-depth look of the Skull and Bones game during the “very first” Ubisoft Forward Spotlight On Skull and Bones. The event will take place on July 7 at 8:00pm CEST/ 11:00am PT (11:30pm IST) on YouTube and Twitch.

The open world multiplayer pirate game is tipped to release on November 8, after years of being stuck in development hell. Its supposed Xbox Store entry and several DLC packs might be available at launch as well. It is to be noted that there is no official date on the release yet. Skull and Bones game's development reportedly began in 2013 as a spin-off of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

The game is inspired by the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy. It will allow players to explore solo or as a crew of five players. Players can battle as pirates for treasure. It is expected to release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Furthermore, the second Ubisoft Forward event is scheduled on September 10 at 9:00pm CEST/ 12:00pm PT (12:30am IST on September 11) where it will reveal updates and news on multiple games and projects from Ubisoft teams around the world.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Skull and Bones, Skull and Bones Gameplay, Skull and Bones In-Depth Look, Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo, Spark 9 India Launch Teased: Specifications
KYC Registration Agencies to Report All Cyberattacks, Threats, and Breaches Within Six Hours, Says SEBI

Related Stories

Skull and Bones In-Depth Gameplay Reveal Coming on July 7 at Ubisoft Forward Event
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  2. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  4. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 India Dates Out: Deals, Offers Revealed
  6. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS Earphones Launch Date Set for July 12
  7. Samsung Galaxy M13 Series to Launch in India on July 14
  8. Motorola X30 Pro Camera to Get 1/1.22-Inch Sensor: Lenovo Executive
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Price Tipped, 120Hz Display Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. KYC Registration Agencies to Report All Cyberattacks, Threats, and Breaches Within Six Hours, Says SEBI
  2. Andor Season 2: Here’s How the Star Wars Spin-Off Series Plans to Handle Time Jumps
  3. Skull and Bones In-Depth Gameplay Reveal Coming on July 7 at Ubisoft Forward Event
  4. Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo, Spark 9 India Launch Teased: Specifications
  5. Amazon Under Closer Surveillance From German Anti-Cartel Watchdog for Possible Abuse of Market Position
  6. Logitech MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini Keyboards, MX Master 3S Mouse Launched in India: Details
  7. Exotic Crystals With Unique Structure Found in Dust From Chelyabinsk Meteor Explosion
  8. Microsoft's Activision Buyout Deal Faces Probe From UK Antitrust Regulator
  9. iPhone, iPad, Watch, Mac Trade-in Values Lowered by Apple: Report
  10. Oppo A97 5G Specifications, Price, Images Spotted on China Telecom Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.